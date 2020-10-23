Watch now: Lincoln East girls make it three straight state titles with surprise win

Despite not having as dominating of season as last year, East still had a lot talent and got some key runners back from injuries.

“We just persevered and worked as a team,” Apel said. “We love each other, so I feel like that’s how we’re able to do these type of things. We run as one.”

Apel led the Spartans in ninth place. Then came the key part with sophomore Kylie Muma, freshman Peyton Svehla and sophomore Berlyn Schutz finishing one after the other in 12th, 13th and 14th.

When senior Jenna Muma got across the line in 17th place, East had its five runners that account for the team score across and another team title. Due to injury, Jenna Muma, a three-time state medalist, hadn’t been in the varsity lineup until Friday. She earned her spot in the state lineup from a junior varsity meet last week.

East had all five of its runners for the team score finish before Fremont's third runner did.

“Those kids are competitors, and I don’t think you can ever count them out of anything,” Kabourek said.

It may have helped East that it didn’t have as much pressure to win this year.