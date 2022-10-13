Watch now: Lincoln Christian runner Carter Hohlen wins for fourth time in five races

AUBURN — Carter Hohlen has a story that many people growing up in Lincoln can relate to.

He says he got his start as a runner in the Mayor's Run, the annual springtime 1-mile run race around the Capital in downtown Lincoln.

After that came club track, and now the Lincoln Christian junior is one of the top runners in the city.

On Thursday, he won the Class C-1 district race at Auburn Country Club. Now he’ll head to the state meet next week in Kearney with four wins in his past five races. He also finished second at the UNK Invite, one of the largest races of the year.

“Carter is just a horse,” Lincoln Christian coach Joe Manley said. “He works hard, and it’s good to see him have some success because he’s trained so hard and so long.”

Hohlen said the course was one of the toughest he’s raced on. There’s a lot of hills, and because it’s a two-lap course, it means facing them twice.

But Hohlen had already established himself as the race leader about 200 meters into the race and went on to win the 3.1-mile race by 20 seconds in 16 minutes, 29 seconds.

“I tried to just relax the first mile, and then pick it up from there. I felt good,” Hohlen said. “The hills were tough, for sure.”

Logan Lebo from Lincoln Lutheran finished second, and Gavin Dunlap from Milford was third.

The state qualifying teams in the boys race were team champion Milford, runner-up Lincoln Christian and Malcolm.

Lincoln Christian was the girls team champion with an impressive team score of 17. The Crusaders put their four scoring runners in the top eight — Annie Hueser was fourth, Eva Daniell was sixth, Joslyn Schneider was seventh and Makaylee Kassebaum was eighth.

“They pushed through the pain, and pushed through being uncomfortable,” Manley said. “I really enjoy watching them perform.”

The Crusaders' girls team also won the Centennial Conference championship last week and spent time this season ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ poll.

It was a home course win in the girls race, with Auburn freshman Liston Crotty winning by 14 seconds in 19:51.

She went 3-for-3 this fall on this course, also winning the Auburn meet and conference. Crotty wasn’t the fastest at the start on Thursday, but she knew what was ahead on the challenging course and stayed patient.

“I just tried not to get out too fast. I didn’t want to kill myself during the first loop,” Crotty said. “I’ve ran this course a couple of other times this year already, so I kind of knew. And it’s my course.”

Lincoln Christian edged Auburn 17-21 for the team title. Milford was the third and final state qualifying team.