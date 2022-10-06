Watch now: HAC Championship produces 'sensational' four-in-a-row finish

KEARNEY — This is high school cross country season, but on Thursday, spectators got treated to a race so good — and so close — that it was like watching one of the great 800-meter races on the track in the spring.

Only it unfolded for 15 minutes instead of two.

In the boys race at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships, four athletes battled nearly all the way over 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) at the Kearney Country Club.

It wasn’t until the final 150 meters that a runner had an advantage, with Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez getting a few steps ahead and winning in 15 minutes, 30 seconds.

It was a four-in-row finish with Isaac Ochoa (Norfolk, 15:36), Isaac Graff (Lincoln East, 15:37) and Max Myers (Lincoln Southwest, 15:44).

The great competition pushed them each to record great times. Gonzalez ran 27 seconds faster than he did when he won UNK Invite on the same course last week. Graff was 24 seconds faster than last week.

Myers ran the fastest time ever on any course in the 20 years of the Southwest program.

“Those four boys were sensational,” Southwest coach Ryan Salem said.

With about 600 meters to go, the lead pack was so close to each other that you couldn’t tell from a distance if there were still three or four runners in the lead pack.

“I told the (team after the race) if you didn’t have goosebumps watching that boys race … you had five guys leading for about half of the race, and probably four of the best runners in the state in Class A neck and neck,” East coach Brian Kabourek said. “It’s like a track meet. How many cross country meets do you see where you got kids that close together? All four of those are elite kids. That was just a fun race to watch.”

Some races during the season you just win. This one was really earned.

“I feel like that was the state championship right there,” Gonzalez said.

It was the third win of the season for Gonzalez, who also won the Fremont and UNK meets.

Fremont won the boys title with 41 points, giving them the conference team title for the 21st time in the past 22 years. Lincoln East was second with 73 points, and Lincoln Southwest was third in the 12-team meet.

The girls race wasn’t as close. Eventual champion Mia Murray from Lincoln East already led by about 10 meters just two minutes into the race.

Murray won by 37 seconds in 18:14. Berlyn Schutz of East was second, Kennedy Bartee of Lincoln High was third and Abigail Burger of Kearney was fourth.

Murray, who moved to Lincoln from West Virginia last year, is having one of the great seasons ever for a Lincoln runner with wins in five of her six races. She finished second in the other race at Millard South.

“I think she’s put herself among the top runners in the state,” Kabourek said.

The East girls won the conference team championship. East finished with 30 points, and runner-up Fremont had 74. And East had two runners who had been ill.

East won the team title for the sixth time in seven years and 16th overall.

In two weeks, East will be favored to win a fifth straight state championship.

“They’re sensational,” said Salem, who ran at Lincoln Southeast when the Knights boys and girls teams dominated at state in the 1990s. “Mia is super-talented, and with their depth, they just keep coming. I don’t know if they’re the Emily Anderson Knights of the ‘90s, but they’re good.”