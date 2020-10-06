Watch now: Football-to-cross country switch worked great for Aquinas state champion Davis

The football-to-cross-country switch continues to go exceptionally well for Aquinas senior Payton Davis.

Davis played football his first two years in high school before joining the cross country team as a junior in 2019. That year, he won several meets, and then was the surprise champion of the Class D state meet.

He’s kept on winning this season and won for the sixth time this season on Tuesday during the Centennial Conference championship at Pioneers Park.

Davis also placed third at the Seward Invitational, which was impressive because most of the runners were from Class A and Class B schools.

Davis won the 5,000-meter race Tuesday by about 10 seconds in 17 minutes, 46 seconds. It was his second win at the conference meet, which is one of his favorite races.

“This is one of the best conferences in Nebraska, I’d say, in a wide variety of sports,” Davis said.

Davis is glad he made the switch to cross country.

“I was just too skinny for football,” Davis said. “I can catch a few balls here and there. But in track, I did distance events, and I was pretty darn good at that. And a lot of my friends were in cross country, and they’re pretty awesome.”