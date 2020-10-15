Watch now: District meets show deep group of potential state champs in Class A girls

Spectators of high school cross country in Lincoln should now know most of the key players in the race to be the Class A girls state champion this season.

Many people already knew about Bri Rinn from Lincoln Southwest and Hannah Godwin from Kearney. Rinn hasn’t lost yet this season, and ran a school-record time of 18 minutes, 49 seconds, at Pioneers Park two weeks ago at the city championship.

Then during the district meets on Thursday two of the top runners in Omaha competed in Lincoln and showed they’ll also be state title contenders next week at the state meet in Kearney.

There were two district meets held at Pioneers Park. Omaha Westside freshman Claire White won the A-3 district meet in an impressive time of 18:41. Then about one hour later, Omaha Marian freshman Stella Miner did even better, winning the A-4 district in 18:29 despite not having anybody push her because she won by more than a minute.

Add Papillion-La Vista South senior Kaylie Crews to that list of runners, and there is a good chance the Class A state champ will come from that group.