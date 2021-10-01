Volkmer's run to the finish helps Lincoln East boys win first city championship since 2010

Joe Volkmer knew it was going to be really close as to what team was going to win the boys team title at the Lincoln Public Schools cross country championship Friday.

So the Lincoln East senior didn’t let up at all until he crossed the finish line at Pioneers Park. He passed two runners in the last part of the race, and that helped the Spartans win the boys city championship for the first time since 2010.

East finished with 38 points, just ahead of runner-up North Star with 40 points.

Volkmer finished second. He passed two runners in the last portion of the race, including North Star’s Grant Wasserman in the last 10 meters. Wasserman finished third.

“I just felt good going down the backstretch and I’m like, ‘Let it rip,’” Volkmer said. “I passed a Southwest guy up at the top, and a North Star guy at the finish. It was kind of North Star versus us, so I knew that finish was going to be important.”

East is the third different team to win this meet in the past three years.

“This means a lot,” Volkmer said. “Before this meet we were talking about how we hadn’t won it in a decade, so we wanted to go out there and make history for this group of guys.”