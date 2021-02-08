 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-time state champion Liem Chot commits to NCAA Division I program
View Comments
topical

Three-time state champion Liem Chot commits to NCAA Division I program

{{featured_button_text}}
A-4 District cross country, 10.15

Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot relaxes in front of the Lincoln North Star team tent decorated in flags representing the heritage of team members during the district cross country meet Oct. 15 at Pioneers Park.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot committed to a cross country and track scholarship at Temple, according to Chot’s high school coach Matt Musiel.

Temple, located in Pennsylvania, is an NCAA Division I school that competes in the American Athletic Conference.

Chot won the Class A state cross country meet in each of his final three years of high school. He's only the sixth three-time champ in all classes in the 60 years of the boys meet.

Chot was undefeated during the 2020 cross country season, won 20 of 23 races since his sophomore year and didn't finish lower than third in that stretch. He set three course records as a senior.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Run this way: How one Lincoln East runner found her way to cross country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News