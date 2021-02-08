Three-time state champion Liem Chot commits to NCAA Division I program

Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot committed to a cross country and track scholarship at Temple, according to Chot’s high school coach Matt Musiel.

Temple, located in Pennsylvania, is an NCAA Division I school that competes in the American Athletic Conference.

Chot won the Class A state cross country meet in each of his final three years of high school. He's only the sixth three-time champ in all classes in the 60 years of the boys meet.

Chot was undefeated during the 2020 cross country season, won 20 of 23 races since his sophomore year and didn't finish lower than third in that stretch. He set three course records as a senior.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.