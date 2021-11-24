State meet record holder Elli Dahl signs with Nebraska

Elli Dahl, the Fremont senior and state meet record holder in high school cross country, has signed to compete in track and cross country for Nebraska.
Nebraska announced her signing on Tuesday. Dahl was also considering Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Wichita State and Tulsa.
At the state cross country meet last month, Dahl set the girls all-class state meet record in 17 minutes, 58 seconds. The previous record was 18:10. In the nine years since girls in the state have run the 5,000-meter distance, no runner had previously run in under 18 minutes.
Dahl was undefeated against Nebraska competition this season.
At the state track meet last season Dahl was the all-class gold medal winner in the 1,600 meters (5:00) and 3,200 meters (10:47).
— Brent C. Wagner
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.