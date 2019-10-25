CLASS A BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 67, Millard West 105, Lincoln North Star 124, Fremont 128, Grand Island 131, Gretna 147, Papillion-La Vista South 162, Lincoln East 178, Elkhorn South 224, North Platte 236, Omaha Burke 237, Omaha South 269.
MEDALISTS: 1. Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star, 15:50; 2. Tyler Boyle, Lincoln Southwest, 15:54; 3. Adam Murphy, Millard West, 16:06; 4. Thomas Oliver, Lincoln East, 16:17; 5. Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:19; 6. Dillon McNeill, Papillion-LV South, 16:20; 7. Trevor Acton, Lincoln Southwest, 16:22; 8. Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:24; 9. Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna, 16:25; 10. Jack Nolley, Lincoln Southwest, 16:28; 11. Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island, 16:30; 12. Gavin Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X, 16:31; 13. Gabriel Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 16:34; 14. Daniel Pierce, Lincoln North Star, 16:36; 15. Logan Hauschild, Omaha Burke, 16:36.
OTHER NOTABLE LINCOLN FINISHERS: 16. Asim Ali, North Star, 16:37; 19. Grant Reid, Southwest, 16:43; 24. Finian Herbert, East, 16:55; 35. Drew Snyder, Southwest, 17:06; 41. Tyler Bartolome, Southwest, 17:10; 49. Max McConnell, Southwest, 17:13; 50. Ethan Zaborowski, North Star, 17:13.
CLASS B BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 27, Lexington 59, Seward 82, Hastings 87, Norris 97, Northwest 115, Gering 116, Plattsmouth 117, Blair 123, Bennington 127, Ralston 153, Waverly 208.
MEDALISTS: 1. Zachary VanBrocklin, Norris, 15:58; 2. Ryan Zavadil, Omaha Skutt, 16:13; 3. Samuel Lueders, Blair, 16:31; 4. Yanni Vasquez Garcia, Lexington, 16:37; 5. Blake Manternach, Omaha Skutt, 16:40; 6. Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 16:40; 7. Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt, 16:47; 8. Stockton Graham, Plattsmouth, 16:50; 9. Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 16:52; 10. Dean Erdkamp, York, 16:53; 11. Cyrus Rhea, Lexington, 16:53; 12. Noble Valerio-Boster, Ralston, 16:56; 13. Keaton Miller, Bennington, 16:57; 14. Alexander Kennedy, Omaha Skutt, 16:58; 15. John Campbell, Northwest, 17:00.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 19. Zachary Pittman, Norris, 17:13; 20. Conrad Schroeder, Waverly, 17:14; 24. Ethan Ideus, Seward, 17:23; 27. Isaac Rolf, Seward, 17:26; 28. Brennan Taylor, 17:27; 33. Colin Pinneo, York, 17:35; 38. James Kearney, Nebraska City, 17:42; 45. Seneca Hornung-Scherr, Norris, 17:50; 46. Tanner Cooper, Norris, 17:51.
CLASS C BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Aurora 43, Malcolm 51, Sidney 60, Mitchell 73, Milford 81, DC West 121, Wahoo 126, Hartington 129, Columbus Scotus 135, O'Neill 139, Broken Bow 167, Boys Town 170.
MEDALISTS: 1. Carson Noecker, Hartington, 16:03; 2. Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 16:16; 3. William Anderson, Gothenburg, 16:51; 4. John Swotek, Malcolm, 16:56; 5. Dylan Riley, Aurora, 17:00; 6. Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:01; 7. Kane Fiala, Aurora, 17:02; 8. Elliott Reitz, Milford, 17:05; 9. Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17:05; 10. Brady Thompson, O'Neill, 17:07; 11. Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 17:08; 12. Gabriel Estrada, Cozad, 17:11; 13. Ty Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:16; 14. Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 17:17; 15. Ryan McArdle, DC West, 17:17.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 18. Dillon Beach, Malcolm, 17:32; 24. Grant Crockett, Wahoo, 17:42; 25. Joshua Graber, Wahoo, 17:42; 29. Devon Reitz, Milford, 17:51; 31. Carter Roth, Milford, 17:55; 37. Jacob Schweitzer, Malcolm, 17:58; 40. Hayden Hall, Auburn, 18:01; 41. Jared Hawley, Falls City, 18:02; 45. Gavin McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 18:08.
CLASS D BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Axtell 69, Aquinas 80, St. Paul 93, Shelton 102, Stanton 114, BRLD 115, Wilber-Clatonia 131, Norfolk Catholic 133, Osmond 136, Cornerstone Christian 177, Ainsworth 178, Hershey 195, Ravenna 203, Gibbon 219, Fillmore Central 226, North Platte St. Pat's 226, Cambridge 237, Perkins County 245.
MEDALISTS: 1. Payton Davis, Aquinas, 16:54; 2. Lincoln Trent, Axtell, 17:05; 3. Jeremiah Arndt, Centura, 17:11; 4. Jaron Bergstrom, Axtell, 17:15; 5. Connor Arens, Crofton, 17:17; 6. Rylan Cheney, Shelton, 17:23; 7. Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 17:24; 8. Conner Wells, St. Paul, 17:27; 9. Abraham Larson, Stanton, 17:28; 10. Cody Hubl, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 17:28; 11. Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 17:29; 12. Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:29; 13. Dawson Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia, 17:30; 14. Thomas Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 17:37; 15. Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 17:39.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 16. Logan Larson, Tri Country, 17:46; 17. Peter Sisco, Aquinas, 17:46; 32. Drew Moyer, Palmyra, 18:12; 35. Aric Leibel, Superior, 18:19; 42. Garrett Nichols, Fillmore Central, 18:26; 44. Gaven Schernikau, Centennial, 18:27.
CLASS A GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 39, Fremont 59, Papillion-La Vista South 85, Lincoln Southwest 148, Elkhorn 148, Lincoln Pius X 177, Elkhorn South 192, Millard North 208, Millard West 218, Millard South 219, Omaha Marian 237, Kearney 251.
MEDALISTS: 1. Ellie Dahl, Fremont, 18:35; 2. Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 18:36; 3. Kaylie Crews, Papillion-LV South, 18:37; 4. Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, 18:46; 5. Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast, 18:51; 6. Olivia Rosenthal, Papillion-LV South, 18:54; 7. Allison Louthan, Millard North, 18:55; 8. Elizabeth Kramer, Lincoln Pius X, 19:04; 9. Taylor Searcey, Lincoln East, 19:07; 10. Mara Hemmer, Fremont, 19:12; 11. Anna Jennings, Papillion-LV South, 19:14; 12. Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:14; 13. Abigail Schmidt, Lincoln East, 19:19; 14. Jenna Muma, Lincoln East, 19:22; 15. Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 19:25.
OTHER NOTABLE CITY FINISHERS: 22. Laura Martin, Pius X, 19:43; 23. Kate Dilsaver, Southwest, 19:45; 25. Lindsey Blehm, Southwest, 19:45; 27. Izzy Apel, East, 19:46; 29. Ellyn King, Southeast, 19:50; 34. Chloe Heller, Southeast, 20:04; 36. Jaeden Webb, North Star, 20:06; 38. Eve Weber, East, 20:08.
CLASS B GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Gering 45, Omaha Skutt 72, Omaha Duchesne 83, Lexington 98, Bennington 102, Seward 104, Hastings 108, Scottsbluff 110, Beatrice 121, Ralston 121, Plattsmouth 155, Platteview 169.
MEDALISTS: 1. Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 19:33; 2. Tukker Romey, Gering, 19:41; 3. Shailee Patton, Gering, 19:53; 4. Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:53; 5. Keegan Beisel, Seward, 20:03; 6. Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20:12; 7. Raquel Skerston, Ralston, 20:14; 8. Norah Meysenburg, Omaha Skutt, 20:18; 9. Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:20; 10. Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 20:23; 11. Jayden Harrington, Ralston, 20:27; 12. Eva Wentz, Omaha Duchesne, 20:28; 13. Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 20:28; 14. Calla Wittland, Bennington, 20:31; 15. Sophia Baedke, Blair, 20:45.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 16. Hannah Susie, Norris, 20:46; 17. Veronica Pinkerton, Beatrice, 20:56; 20. Karnie Gottschalk, Seward, 21:04; 25. Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska city, 21:18; 35. Maya Hutzler, Norris, 21:45; 36. Jennifer Cardoso-Franco, Crete, 21:46; 41. Lauren Pieper, Beatrice, 21:56; 43. Elizabeth Gokie, Seward, 21:58; 46. Trinity Eichenberger, Beatrice, 22:05.
CLASS C GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Boone Central 44, Milford 57, Columbus Scotus 62, Chadron 66, Aurora 94, North Bend Central 94, Lincoln Christian 100, Mitchell 106, Fort Calhoun 114, Wahoo 143, Chase County 173.
MEDALISTS: 1. Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 19:40; 2. Logan Thomas, Malcolm, 19:50; 3. Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central, 19:56; 4. Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 20:06; 5. Zoe Christenson, Wahoo, 20:08; 6. Tandee Masco, Milford, 20:10; 7. Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 20:11; 8. Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 20:13; 9. Madison Wilt, DC West, 20:18; 10. Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:18; 11. Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:24; 12. Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 20:25; 13. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 20:28; 14. Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse, 20:35; 15. Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 20:42.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 21. Abbie McGuire, Milford, 20:56; 22. Amanda Meers, Lincoln Christian, 20:59; 27. Madelyn Mullet, Milford, 21:15; 31. Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 21:20; 44. Mazey McCullough, Falls City, 21:41; 50. Josephine Blatny, Fairbury, 21:48.
CLASS D GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Ainsworth 63, Bloomfield-Wausa 76, McCool Junction 102, North Platte St. Pat's 107, Ravenna 117, Fullerton 129, Grand Island CC 131, Battle Creek 138, Thayer Central 143, Tri County 145, Bayard 165, Bridgeport 173, Gibbon 174, Oakland-Craig 179, Logan View 209, Pender 216, Axtell 221, Cambridge 234.
MEDALISTS: 1. Alayna Vargas, Hastings SC, 19:15; 2. Rylee Rice, Ainsworth, 19:47; 3. Madison Gerken, McCool Junction, 19:55; 4. Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna, 20:06; 5. Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 20:18; 6. Ladelle Hazen, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 20:21; 7. Ashlei McDonald, Johnson Co. Central, 20:26; 8. Andie Koch, Tri County, 20:33; 9. Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 20:33; 10. Sydney Escritt, Thayer Central, 20:34; 11. Katie Roach, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20:34; 12. Caitlin States, Centura, 20:35; 13. Molly Paxton, Mullen, 20:35; 14. Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa 20:41; 15. Ceeanna Beel, Ainsworth, 20:41.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 17. Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 20:56; 33. Aylssa Plock, McCool Junction, 21:47; 37. Faith Polacek, 21:54; 47. Ella Crawford, Tri County, 22:15.