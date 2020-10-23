State cross country results from Kearney, 10/23

CLASS A BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Fremont 58, Millard West 78, Creighton Prep 104, Lincoln North Star 131, Papillion-La Vista South 161, Elkhorn South 178, Gretna 188, Norfolk 195, Lincoln East 218, North Platte 231, Lincoln Southwest 237, Lincoln Pius x 244.
MEDALISTS: 1. Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star, 15:37; 2. Gabriel Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:43; 3. Samuel Kirchner, Millard West, 15:51.6; 4. Evan Caudy, North Platte, 15:51.9; 5. Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:00.1; 6. Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:00.8; 7. Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:03; 8. Grant Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:04; 9. Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:11; 10. Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:12; 11. Henry Slagle, Creighton Prep, 16:13; 12. Drew Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 16:18.5; 13. Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:18.6; 14. John Schembari, Creighton Prep, 16:19; 15. Piercze Marshall, Millard West, 16:22.
OTHERS OF NOTE: 18. Grant Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 16:31; 30. Isaac Graff, Lincoln East, 16:50.7; 31. Cole Sellhorn, Lincoln Pius X, 16:50.8; 33. Carson Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 16:53; 34. Ethan Zaborowski, Lincoln North Star, 16:55; 35. Thomas Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 16:56; 42. Joe Volkmer, Lincoln East, 16:59; 47. Joseph Dustin, Lincoln Pius X, 17:04; 48. Matthew Montes, Lincoln North Star, 17:04.
CLASS B BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 27, Lexington 75, Plattsmouth 78, Mount Michael 81, Hastings 83, Norris 103, Gering 111, South Sioux City 114, Bennington 126, York 152, Elkhorn 153, Seward 212.
MEDALISTS: 1. Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt, 16:22; 2. Ryan Zavadil, Omaha Skutt, 16:38; 3. Peyton Seiler, Gering, 16:40; 4. Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 16:46; 5. Samuel Campin, Plattsmouth, 16:48; 6. Elmer Sotelomunoz, Lexington, 16:48; 7. Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 16:50; 8. Jack Sorensen, Mount Michael, 16:50; 9. McCoy Haussler, Omaha Skutt, 16:53; 10. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth, 16:57; 11. Colin Pinneo, York, 16:59; 12. Jonathan Lopez Chojolan, Hastings, 17:00; 13. Caden Keller, Northwest, 17:03; 14. Keaton Miller, Bennington, 17:03; 15. Conrad Schroeder, Waverly, 17:07.
OTHERS OF NOTE: 24. Zachary Pittman, Norris, 17:29; 25. Tanner Cooper, Norris, 17:31; 29. Alejandro Nelson, 17:35; 34. Jackson Schmid, York, 17:41; 35. Riley Boonstra, Norris, 17:45; 36. Nathan Nottingham, Seward, 17:45; 49. Gabriel Zarraga, York, 17:52.
CLASS C BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Milford 87, Sidney 99, Fort Calhoun 101, Lincoln Christian 102, Aurora 104, Malcolm 110, Columbus Scotus 111, Minden 125, Pierce 125, St. Paul 126, Gothenburg 132, Broken Bow 135, O'Neill 172, Boys Town 204, Louisville 244.
MEDALISTS: 1. Carson Noecker, Hartington, 15:22; 2. Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 15:53; 3. Conner Wells, St. Paul, 16:43; 4. William Anderson, Gothenburg, 16:51; 5. Thomas Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 16:54; 6. Zach Cloud, Grand Island CC, 16:58; 7. Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:01; 8. Cade Knutson, Mitchell, 17:02; 9. Dylan Riley, Aurora, 17:04; 10. Brady Thompson, O'Neill, 17:05; 11. Elliott Reitz, Milford, 17:05; 12. Brandon Mitzel, West Point-Beemer, 17:06; 13. Jacob Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:11; 14. Gavin Geneski, Pierce, 17:12; 15. Ty Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:13.
OTHERS OF NOTE: 21. Gavin McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 17:30; 25. Carter Roth, Milford, 17:34; 27. Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:38; 30. Dawson Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia, 17:41; 31. Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:41; 34. Dillon Beach, Malcolm, 17:46; 42. Hudson Mullet, Milford, 18:00; 43. John Boesen, Malcolm, 18:01; 44. Dahlton Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 18:02; 48. Maddox Baack, Milford, 18:09.
CLASS D BOYS
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 14, Norfolk Catholic 19, Freeman 61, Axtell 68, McCool Junction 69, Ainsworth 72, Sandhills Valley 78, North Platte St. Pat's 82, Garden County 83, BRLD 95, Mullen 99, West Holt 115, Shelton 118, Crofton 123, Osmond 136, Ravenna 139, Bayard 149, Doniphan-Trumbull 179.
MEDALISTS: 1. Payton Davis, Aquinas, 16:41; 2. Tylan Schlueter, Ainsworth, 16:48; 3. Abraham Larson, Stanton, 17:10; 4. Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:11; 5. Grant Lander, Homer, 17:20; 6. Peter Sisco, Aquinas, 17:21; 7. Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 17:21; 8. Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:24; 9. Dalton Brunsing, Norfolk Catholic, 17:28; 10. Tyler Neville, McCool Junction, 17:29; 11. Jacob Odea, Southwest, 17:29; 12. Logan Larson, Tri County, 17:30; 13. Addison Smith, Bloomfield-Wausa, 17:31; 14. Jarrett Miles, North Platte SP, 17:42; 15. Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic, 17:48.
OTHERS OF NOTE: 16. Jacob Witter, Aquinas, 17:51; 22. Garrett Nichols, Fillmore Central, 18:02; 24. Drew Moyer, Palmyra, 18:09; 25. Wesley Havelka, Freeman, 18:10; 26. Clinton Turnbull, Centennial, 18:13; 30. William Eller, Aquinas, 18:18; 34. Noah Jurgens, Freeman, 18:22; 39.Jacob Brugger, McCool Junction, 18:27; 45. Tandon Buhr, Freeman, 18:33.
CLASS A GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 65, Fremont 88, Millard West 97, Lincoln Southwest 102, Omaha Marian 158, Papillion-La Vista South 159, Kearney 174, Omaha Westside 176, Millard North 214, Millard South 234, Elkhorn South 243, North Platte 265.
MEDALISTS: 1. Stella Miner, Omaha Marian, 18:11; 2. Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 18:15; 3. Kaylie Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 18:31; 4. Hannah Godwin, Kearney, 18:33; 5. Claire White, Omaha Westside, 19:01; 6. Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 19:04; 7. Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 19:06; 8. Shelby Bracker, Fremont, 19:10; 9. Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 19:15; 10. Emily Gilbert, Millard West, 19:17; 11. Elli Dahl, Fremont, 19:18; 12. Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, 19:19; 13. Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:21; 14. Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 19:24; 15. Sydney Beaudin, Millard West, 19:25.
OTHERS OF NOTE: 17. Jenna Muma, Lincoln East, 19:28; 29. Allyson Korus, Lincoln Pius X, 19:53; 30. Kerra Smid, Lincoln Southwest, 19:54; 33. Abby Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 19:58; 35. Jaeden Webb, Lincoln North Star, 20:01; 41. Abby Duetsch, Lincoln Southwest, 20:13; 42. Ally Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 20:13; 44. Hannah Hanger, Lincoln East, 20:14; 50. Lola Agena, Lincoln High, 20:27.
CLASS B GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Seward 55, Elkhorn 57, Omaha Skutt 84, Blair 86, Omaha Duchesne 87, McCook 87, Elkhorn North 104, Gering 113, Norris 136, Lexington 153, Omaha Mercy 158, York 173.
MEDALISTS: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 18:55; 2. Jaedan Bunda, Omaha Skutt, 19:12; 3. Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:19; 4. Kassidy Stuckey, York, 19:27; 5. Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 19:47; 6. Madeline Yardley, Elkhorn, 19:52; 7. Tandee Masco, Seward, 20:05; 8. Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 19:59; 9. Keegan Beisel, Seward, 20:05; 10. Ashley Hedquist, South Sioux City, 20:11; 11. Anna Youell, Omaha Mercy, 20:17; 12. Corinne Mead, Elkhorn North, 20:19; 13. Hailey Amandus, Blair, 20:20; 14. Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:21; 15. Abigail Metschke, Elkhorn, 20:22.
OTHERS OF NOTE: 17. Samantha Hughes, Seward, 20:24; 25. Laci Havlat, Norris, 20:41; 32. Karnie Gottschalk, Seward, 20:56; 37. Libby Gourlay, Norris, 21:05; 41. Camille Waldo, Waverly, 21:17; 44. Jennifer Cardoso-Franco, Crete, 21:24; 45. Ellie Thomas, Norris, 21:25.
CLASS C GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: Boone Central 74, DC West 100, Lincoln Christian 101, Ogallala 107, Chadron 112, Pierce 117, Sidney 120, Fort Calhoun 126, Milford 132, Minden 148, Columbus Scotus 148, Aurora 149, Grand Island CC 170, Ashland-Greenwood 174, Platteview 174.
MEDALISTS: 1. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 19:18; 2. Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:28; 3. Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central, 19:49; 4. Jessie Hurt, Minden, 19:49; 5. Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 20:06; 6. Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:11; 7. Alicia Weeder, Boone Central, 20:15; 8. Abbie McGuire, Milford, 20:15; 9. Bria Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:16; 10. Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 20:17; 11. Olivia Malousek, DC West, 20:17; 12. Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:18; 13. Izzy Clarke, Platteview, 20:19; 14. Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 20:31; 15. Sydney Binder, Auburn, 20:32.
OTHERS OF NOTE: 19. Jaiden Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 20:47; 31. Annie Hueser, Lincoln Christian, 21:17; 34. Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse, 21:21; 43. Madelyn Mullet, Milford, 21:38; 47. Ava Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 21:40.
CLASS D GIRLS
TEAM SCORING: McCool Junction 41, Ainsworth 42, Bloomfield-Wausa 47, North Central 57, Ravenna 57, North Platte St. Pat's 68, Tri County 71, Norfolk Catholic 73, Fullerton 77, Crofton 80, Palmyra 83, Hastings St. Cecelia102, Wisner-Pilger 108, Axtell 130, Bridgeport 147, Hemingford 160, Hi-Line 169, Bayard 185.
MEDALISTS: 1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 19:06; 2. Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecelia, 19:49; 3. Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 19:50; 4. Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 19:59; 5. Callie Coble, Mullen, 20:06; 6. Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna, 20:07; 7. Emily Frey, Palmyra, 20:26; 8. Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central, 20:27; 9. Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa, 20:27; 10. Kate Stienike, North Platte St. Pat's, 20:29; 11. Ceeanna Beel, Ainsworth, 20:38; 12. Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 20:42; 13. Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 20:44; 14. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 20:48; 15. Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 20:48.
OTHERS OF NOTE: 16. Ava Palm, Palmyra, 20:48; 19. Alyssa Plock, McCool Junction, 21:00; 22. Hannah Holtmeier, Tri County, 21:05; 24. McKenna Yates, McCool Junction, 21:22; 34. Andie Koch, Tri County, 21:42; 38. Evelyn Baker, Tri County, 21:42; 48. Natalie Darrough, College View, 22:04; 49. Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 22:10.
