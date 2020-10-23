State cross country: North Star's Chot joins elite company in 60 years of boys state meet

There were challenging conditions for the athletes, with wind chills in the 20s and a few snow flurries. Chot admittedly may try to run in college at a warm weather school, but he wasn’t bothered by the cold.

“A lot of people thought that was my weakness, running in the cold, but this past winter I was able to train with short shorts and a light shirt. My body got used to it,” Chot said.

Chot only led by a few strides at the 1-mile mark, but was feeling good about his chances to win after the second mile.

“I noticed that my competitors were not feeling the best, so I just picked it up at the two-mile and I got 5 meters of a lead, and I was like, ‘OK, I got this,’” he said.

Chot was undefeated this year, won 20 of 23 races since his sophomore year and hasn’t finished lower than third in that stretch. He set three course records this year.

Fremont won the Class A team title for the ninth time, which is tied for fifth-most all-time for a boys program. Chot helped North Star finish fourth.

In Class B boys, Omaha Skutt had a 1-2 finish with seniors Isaac Richards and Ryan Zavadil, respectively.

“It feels amazing,” Richards said. “We’re going to have a really good score.”