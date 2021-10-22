State cross country: Make it 3-for-3 for Hartington junior Carson Noecker, who wins at sportsmanship, too

KEARNEY — Hartington junior Carson Noecker still hasn’t been beaten in three trips to the Class C boys state cross country meet.

His winning time Friday was 15 minutes, 19 seconds, improving his Class C state meet record from last season by 3 seconds.

His margin of victory was 1:23.

But Noecker stayed near the finish line to shake hands with the second-place finisher. In fact, Noecker stayed by the finish line for 9 minutes after his race to greet as many of the 118 finishers as he could.

He’s done the same thing after his previous two wins at state.

“Everyone is giving their God-given best out here, and I wouldn’t want anyone else to think any less of anyone out here, first or last,” Noecker said.

Noecker is one of the best runners regardless of class, and the only one to go sub-15 minutes this season.

Next year he’ll attempt to be the first boy in state history to win four individual state titles. He’s the seventh boy in state history with three wins.

Fort Calhoun won the Class C team title. Lincoln Christian was fourth, led by sophomore Carter Hohlen in seventh place and sophomore Dahlton Fisher in 28th.