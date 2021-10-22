State cross country: Lincoln East girls make it four in a row at state; Dahl sets state record

KEARNEY — The Lincoln East girls cross country team won the Class A state championship on Friday, giving the Spartans four state titles in a row.
East finished with 54 points, and runner-up Fremont had 87 points.
Just like last year, East didn’t have one of the top runners in the race but won by staying together during the race and finishing close to each other.
East’s top three runners finished one after another led by sophomore Peyton Svehla in seventh. Freshman Mia Murray was eighth and junior Izzy Apel was ninth.
Then the Spartans just needed to get two more across to finish off the win. That happened when freshman Ella Herzberg finished 17th and junior Berlyn Schutz was 18th.
The Spartans’ score was its second-best during the four-year stretch.
East becomes just the third Class A girls team to have a stretch of at least four state titles (also Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Marian).
Fremont senior Elli Dahl was the champion in a 17:58, faster than any girl has ever run at the state meet.
Dahl also won the all-class gold medal as a sophomore.
“(The state record) means I’m leaving a legacy for other Nebraska girls, and I’m pushing girls who I may not know, but I want them to get better also,” Dahl said.
Elkhorn South junior Jaci Sievers finished second. Bri Rinn from Lincoln Southwest was fourth, and Kennedy Bartee from Lincoln High was sixth.
In Class B girls Norris won the championship for its first team state title in the sport.
It was an impressive showing, with the Titans winning with a 2-5-10-11 finish. The Titans team score of 24 was one of the best ever in the class.
Kendall Zavala was second, Ellie Thomas was fifth, Laci Havlat was 10th and Atlee Wallman was 11th.
Keelianne Green has had a life-altering fall.
Running cross country for the first time, the Arlington junior never lost a race.
On Friday, she won the Class C state championship with a winning time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds, good for a 34-second victory.
In her first two years of high school, she played softball during the fall. She did track in the spring, but not the distance events. She did long jump, triple jump, the 200 and 400 meters.
Green was emotional as she described how the past three months have changed her life.
“It’s so surreal. It's just insane, my first year going out and I’m state champion,” Green said.
Green didn’t expect the season to go like this.
“It was a complete shot in the dark,” she said. “I finally found something that clicked really good for me, and it’s a great feeling to find something that you really love and you just become obsessed with and want to do it all year-round.”
Sidney won the Class C girls team title, with a slim 64-67 margin over runner-up Lincoln Christian.
The top runners for Lincoln Christian were Sadye Daniell (third), Ava Schneider (17th), Riley Dallmann (37th), and MaKaylee Kassebaum (49th).
In Class D girls competition, Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens was the repeat state champion.
The team race was extremely close. Crofton won with 46 points — just ahead of Nebraska Christian (48 points) and Ainsworth (52).
