State cross country: Lincoln East girls make it four in a row at state; Dahl sets state record

KEARNEY — The Lincoln East girls cross country team won the Class A state championship on Friday, giving the Spartans four state titles in a row.

East finished with 54 points, and runner-up Fremont had 87 points.

Just like last year, East didn’t have one of the top runners in the race but won by staying together during the race and finishing close to each other.

East’s top three runners finished one after another led by sophomore Peyton Svehla in seventh. Freshman Mia Murray was eighth and junior Izzy Apel was ninth.

Then the Spartans just needed to get two more across to finish off the win. That happened when freshman Ella Herzberg finished 17th and junior Berlyn Schutz was 18th.

The Spartans’ score was its second-best during the four-year stretch.

East becomes just the third Class A girls team to have a stretch of at least four state titles (also Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Marian).

Fremont senior Elli Dahl was the champion in a 17:58, faster than any girl has ever run at the state meet.

Dahl also won the all-class gold medal as a sophomore.