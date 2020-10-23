State cross country: Hartington sophomore has the time to beat for all-class gold

KEARNEY — The state cross country meet is underway under challenging conditions for the runners at Kearney Country Club.

When the meet began at noon, the wind chill was 23 degrees with a few snow flurries.

The Class A session is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

In Class C boys, Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker won with an impressive time of 15 minutes, 22 seconds. Last year the winning time for all classes was 15:50. He’s the first Class C runner to break 16 minutes in about 30 years.

Milford won the Class C boys title. Lincoln Christian was fourth.

In Class C girls the top three teams were Boone Central, DC West and Lincoln Christian.

Pierce junior Alexus Sindelar was the champion in 19:18. She was in the middle of the pack early in the race before working her way up and taking the lead with about 800 meters remaining.

She made a big jump after finishing 13th last year at state.

“It feels amazing,” Sindelar said. “I had a huge weight on my chest coming into here because I was nervous, but as soon as the gun went off I just left it at the start and kept on running.”