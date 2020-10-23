State cross country: Hartington sophomore has the time to beat for all-class gold

KEARNEY — The state cross country meet is underway under challenging conditions for the runners at Kearney Country Club.
When the meet began at noon, the wind chill was 23 degrees with a few snow flurries.
The Class A session is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
In Class C boys, Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker won with an impressive time of 15 minutes, 22 seconds. Last year the winning time for all classes was 15:50. He’s the first Class C runner to break 16 minutes in about 30 years.
Milford won the Class C boys title. Lincoln Christian was fourth.
In Class C girls the top three teams were Boone Central, DC West and Lincoln Christian.
Pierce junior Alexus Sindelar was the champion in 19:18. She was in the middle of the pack early in the race before working her way up and taking the lead with about 800 meters remaining.
She made a big jump after finishing 13th last year at state.
“It feels amazing,” Sindelar said. “I had a huge weight on my chest coming into here because I was nervous, but as soon as the gun went off I just left it at the start and kept on running.”
In Class D girls, Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won by 43 seconds in 19:06. McCool Junction won the team title for the first time in school history, led by Payton Gerken in 12th place.
Aquinas won Class D boys with a three-runner team score of 14. Norfolk Catholic was second with 19 points.
Aquinas senior Payton Davis was the individual champion with a time of 16:41.
“It was cold. I just ran as fast as I could because I’m really cold,” Davis said.
Davis won state both years he ran cross country, as a junior and senior, after playing football his first two years.
“Just to think that I barely went out for cross country in the first place, let alone to win back-to-back state championships, all glory to God,” Davis said.
Now Davis may run in college at Nebraska-Kearney.
Aquinas has had the individual champion four of the past six years.
Davis sprinted ahead at the start of the race, leading by 15 meters just 600 meters into the race.
“I asked (coach John Svec), ‘Hey, what’s my strategy for today?’” Davis said. “He said, ‘The same thing you’ve been doing all season.’ Just take control early and don’t look back.”
