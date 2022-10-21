State cross country: Hartington-Newcastle runner has historic day

KEARNEY – Carson Noecker from Hartington-Newcastle made state history on Friday at the state cross country meet.

By winning the Class C boys race he came the first four-time individual champion in the boys meet.

He won the 5,000-meter race in 14 minutes, 58 seconds. That also set the all-class state meet record, topping the previous best of 15:04 (Seth Hirisch of Millard West in 2016).

There have been three girls to be four-time champs, the most recent being Jeralyn Poe of Lincoln North Star in 2014.

But Noecker is the first boy.

“Winning it four times is amazing, but just getting to have the team around me and the community of people that support me, I feel like that’s even more amazing,” Noecker said.

After winning, Noecker stayed near the finish line for about seven minutes and gave a fist-bump to nearly every finisher.

The sport is hard, Noecker said, from the first finisher to the last.

“I think everyone should get a pat on the back,” he said.

Carter Hohlen of Lincoln Christian finished third, and Lincoln Christian finished as state runner-up. Gothenburg edged the Crusaders 45-47.

In Class D boys Trey Robertson of Wallace was the winner. It was his first year running cross country as a senior.

In Class D girls Jordyn Arens from Crofton won for the third time. She could make it four next season.