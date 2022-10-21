State cross country: Hartington-Newcastle runner has historic day; Norris has individual champion

KEARNEY — Hartington-Newcastle's Carson Noecker made state cross country history Friday.

Noecker won the Class C boys race to become the first four-time individual champ, regardless of class.

He won the 5,000-meter race in 14 minutes, 58 seconds. That also set the all-class state meet record, topping the previous best of 15:04 (Seth Hirsch of Millard West in 2016).

Three girls have won state four times, the most recent being Jeralyn Poe of Lincoln North Star in 2014.

But Noecker is the first boy.

“Winning it four times is amazing, but just getting to have the team around me and the community of people that support me, I feel like that’s even more amazing,” Noecker said.

After winning, Noecker stayed near the finish line for about seven minutes and gave a fist bump to nearly every finisher.

The sport is hard, Noecker said, from the first finisher to the last.

“I think everyone should get a pat on the back,” he said.

Carter Hohlen of Lincoln Christian finished third, and Lincoln Christian finished as state runner-up. Gothenburg edged the Crusaders 45-47.

The showdown in Class A boys — several runners entered state with a chance to win — went to Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez. He finished in 15:36, just 2 seconds ahead of Max Myers from Lincoln Southwest.

They were followed by Jack Witte of Millard West, Isaac Graff of Lincoln East and Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk.

Ochoa had led most of the race.

Fremont won the team title, with Millard West in second and Gretna in third.

Norris junior Riley Boonstra won the Class B boys race by 15 seconds in 16:14, becoming just the second boy from Norris to win at state.

Class B team champion Lexington had a 2-4-5-7-9 finish for a team score of 23. That’s the fifth-best team score in the 60 years of the NSAA state meet.

Trey Robertson of Wallace was the winner in the Class D boys race. It was his first year running cross country as a senior.

In Class D girls, Jordyn Arens from Crofton won for the third time. She could make it four next season.

Arens loves the big meets like state.

“Running isn’t exactly the most fun at times, but the people are what keeps you wanting to come back, and it keeps you pushing,” Arens said.

Her sister, Haley, also won an individual state title for Crofton in 2015.

Arlington senior Keelianne Green won Class C girls. After playing softball her first two years of high school she went out for cross country as a junior. She never lost in 16 career cross country races and is two-time state champion.

Check back for updates to this story.