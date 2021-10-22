State cross country: Five 'running as one' pace East girls to fourth straight crown; Dahl sets state record

KEARNEY — Coaching high school cross country can be stressful, even when you’re Lincoln East coach Brian Kabourek, who has a great team.

No matter how good of a season you had before you got to the state meet, you still have to get five runners across the finish line to have a chance to win, and sometimes even really good runners try to do too much at state and struggle to finish.

On Friday, Kabourek watched as East's girls finished one after another in seventh, eighth and ninth. Twenty seconds later, the next two runners who would account for East's team score came across in 17th and 18th, and at that point East had clinched the Class A state championship.

What was Kabourek feeling after taking that moment in?

“It’s about 40% relief, and 60% exhilaration,” he said. “You always worry. I told the girls nothing is given, you got to go out and earn it. I was worried that some of the (four-peat) talk was impacting the kids, but they proved to me once again how tough they are because they put that out of their minds and found a way to finish.”

The Spartans won a fourth straight state championship Friday at Kearney Country Club.