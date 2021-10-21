State cross country: Five runners to watch, including one making a comeback from recent ankle surgery

Madison Seiler, Gering: The junior is hoping to win back-to-back state titles, but this one will be much more difficult than the first after she had major ankle surgery in July. Seiler was injured playing basketball, breaking her ankle and causing damage to tendons and ligaments, Gering coach Rick Marez said. After 45 days off, she began her journey back by running just 1 mile. She ran her first race on Sept. 18 and has only been in three meets. She still won her district meet by 7 seconds and had the fastest district time in Class B.