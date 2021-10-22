State cross country: First-year runner from Arlington is undefeated state champion

KEARNEY — Keelianne Green had a life-altering fall.

Running cross country for the first time, the Arlington junior never lost a race.

On Friday, she won the Class C state championship with a winning time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds, good for a 34-second victory.

In her first two years of high school, she played softball during the fall. She did track in the spring, but not the distance events. She did long jump, triple jump, the 200 and 400 meters.

Green was emotional as she described how the past three months have changed her life.

“It’s so surreal. It's just insane, my first year going out and I’m state champion,” Green said.

Green didn’t expect the season to go like this.

“It was a complete shot in the dark,” she said. “I finally found something that clicked really good for me, and it’s a great feeling to find something that you really love and you just become obsessed with and want to do it all year-round.”

Sidney won the Class C girls team title, with a slim 64-67 margin over runner-up Lincoln Christian.