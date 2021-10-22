 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State cross country: First-year runner from Arlington is undefeated state champion
0 Comments
topical

State cross country: First-year runner from Arlington is undefeated state champion

  • Updated
  • 0
State Cross Country, 10.22

Arlington's Keelianne Green (377) leads the Class C girls race, closely followed by Ogallala's Lindee Henning (471) on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

KEARNEY — Keelianne Green had a life-altering fall.

Running cross country for the first time, the Arlington junior never lost a race.

On Friday, she won the Class C state championship with a winning time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds, good for a 34-second victory.

In her first two years of high school, she played softball during the fall. She did track in the spring, but not the distance events. She did long jump, triple jump, the 200 and 400 meters.

Green was emotional as she described how the past three months have changed her life.

“It’s so surreal. It's just insane, my first year going out and I’m state champion,” Green said.

Green didn’t expect the season to go like this.

“It was a complete shot in the dark,” she said. “I finally found something that clicked really good for me, and it’s a great feeling to find something that you really love and you just become obsessed with and want to do it all year-round.”

Sidney won the Class C girls team title, with a slim 64-67 margin over runner-up Lincoln Christian.

The top runners for Lincoln Christian were Sadye Daniell (third), Ava Schneider (17th), Riley Dallmann (37th), and MaKaylee Kassebaum (49th).

In Class D girls, Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens was the repeat state champion.

The team race was extremely close. Crofton won with 46 points — just ahead of Nebraska Christian (48 points) and Ainsworth (52 points).

The Class A races are scheduled for 3 p.m. (girls) and 4 p.m. (boys).

Check back for updates to this story and more photos

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News