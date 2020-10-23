State cross country: East girls win Class A team title; North Star's Chot on top for third straight time

KEARNEY — The state cross country meet took place under challenging conditions for the runners at Kearney Country Club.

When the meet began at noon, the wind chill was 23 degrees with a few snow flurries.

In Class A, the Lincoln East girls team won its third straight title. On the boy side, North Star's Liem Chot won his third straight title.

In Class C boys, Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker won with an impressive time of 15 minutes, 22 seconds. Last year the winning time for all classes was 15:50. He’s the first Class C runner to break 16 minutes in about 30 years.

Milford won the Class C boys title. Lincoln Christian was fourth.

In Class C girls the top three teams were Boone Central, DC West and Lincoln Christian.

Pierce junior Alexus Sindelar was the champion in 19:18. She was in the middle of the pack early in the race before working her way up and taking the lead with about 800 meters remaining.

She made a big jump after finishing 13th last year at state.