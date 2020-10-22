Six years ago, the Journal Star profiled Liem Chot’s journey to the US. Now he’s a state champion runner

Chot became a United States citizen in 2015. He remembers being in the courtroom that day. He still lives with his sister. He’s an uncle to Nyanthiay’s children, ages 6 and 3.

His sister is a CNA and in nursing school. Chot learned a lot from his sister, and those lessons have helped him in school and sports.

“That hard work pays off, that’s the biggest one,” Chot said. “Because the whole process of adopting us here was a long, long process. Consistency is another one, because no matter how hard life gets with kids and school, and how stressed she gets, she always finds a way to push through. That’s something I really admire about her.”

Inspired by his sister, Chot hopes he can go to college and run while studying physical therapy.

Chot lived in South Sedan and Uganda while growing up. When he was a boy, rebels set his family’s hut on fire.

Once he came to Nebraska, he had to work hard to catch up in school at Elliott and Goodrich Middle School.

That his family has persevered is what stands out to Chot about his life story.