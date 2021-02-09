Seven years after coming to United States, running will help take North Star's Liem Chot to college

It was only about seven years ago when Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot came to the United States.

His life story includes being born in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, becoming an orphan after both his parents died before he was 3 years old, and coming to the United States in 2013 when he was 10.

Chot’s sister, Nyanthiay, worked for several years to be able to have her three brothers join her in Lincoln after their parents’ death. That included Liem, the youngest, whom she barely knew.

After arriving in Nebraska, Chot worked hard to catch up in school at Elliott Elementary and Goodrich Middle School. He became a United States citizen in 2015.

At first, Chot didn’t like running, but then he became one of the best high school cross country runners in state history. And soon running will help Chot go to college. He recently committed to a cross country and track scholarship at Temple.

Temple, located in Philadelphia, is an NCAA Division I school that competes in the American Athletic Conference.

Years ago, Chot never would have expected that running would help him pay for college. In college, he’ll be in a pre-physical therapy program.