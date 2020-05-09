'Senior Day' series: North Star grad Jeralyn Poe wasn't ready to run from Michigan State after pandemic

Poe's athletic memories, however, went beyond the start and finish lines.

"I think what I'll remember most is the teammates that I've gotten to know over the past years," she said. "That's kind of what sticks out. It's not any specific race I've done well at. It's kind of the experience overall that I've gotten to get to know my teammates and everything."

A runner at heart, Poe has logged a lot of miles over her high school and college careers. So her next long-distance jaunt shouldn't faze her.

Poe will pack up — for real this time — and drive to Lincoln before getting back on the road and driving to Flagstaff, Arizona, to begin graduate school. She'll be studying environmental geography at Northern Arizona with the hopes of working on the effects of climate change.

Poe technically has a season of eligibility remaining and could run outdoor track at Northern Arizona. She hasn't ruled it out, but noted the challenges.