Watch now: Rinn, Chot keep winning at HAC cross country; Fremont sweeps team titles

Garcia attempted to pass Chot a few times in the last mile of the boys race but a motivated Chot held him off. Chot is a two-time state champion but hadn’t won the conference meet before.

“This has eluded me the past two years,” said Chot, who won for the sixth time in 2020. “As a sophomore I just got outkicked by (Fremont’s Jose Gonzalez), and last year the weather got to me and I had an asthma attack and almost passed out and came back and finished fourth. So this feels good.”

Chot is just the second boys champ at the conference meet from North Star and the first since Eric Noel in the first year of the program in 2003.

The girls team race included three of the top four teams in the Class A rankings, and was expected to be a competition between No. 1-ranked Fremont and No. 2 Lincoln East for the title. Fremont won, but it was No. 4 Southwest that edged East for second place.

Fremont won with 35 points, Southwest finished second with 57 point and East was third with 60 points. Seven of the top 10 finishers were Fremont or East runners.

Fremont won its first conference title since 2008. The Tigers were led by Mara Hemmer in fourth place and Shelby Bracker in fifth.