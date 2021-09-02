Prep glance: Weather postpones top-10 softball matchup, other events

With rain set to roll through the east part of the state in the evening, several high school events have been sidelined.

A top-10 softball matchup featuring No. 6 Lincoln East and No. 9 Fremont, set for Doris Bair Complex, was postponed. A makeup date was not immediately known.

Lincoln High's softball game against Kearney also was postponed.

Boys tennis matches between Kearney-Lincoln High and Lincoln Southwest-Kearney also were called off.

