Prep glance: Volin leads Lincoln Lutheran to C-1 girls golf district title; Christian's Lovegrove wins event

Rachael Volin led three Lincoln Lutheran girls golfers in the top 10 to hoist the Warriors to a C-1 district title Tuesday at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Lutheran held off Lincoln Christian by 20 strokes, but the Crusaders had the individual winner, Olivia Lovegrove, who fired a 78.

Superior finished third with a team score of 417 to also qualify as a team.

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks had no problem dispatching the Rockets, cruising to a 25-14, 25-13 victory at the Columbus triangular. The win puts Southwest at 17-4 with their fifth neutral site win of the season.

CROSS COUNTRY

Centennial Conference meet: Carter Hohlen took first place for Lincoln Christian in a time of 17 minutes, 49 seconds to lead the Crusaders to a first-place finish at Pioneers Park. All six runners for Christian finished 11th or better, including four in the top seven. Dahlton Fisher took fourth in a time of 18:22. Lincoln Lutheran got a third-place finish from Logan Lebo with a time of 18:20, helping the Warriors finish as runner-up.