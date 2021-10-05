Prep glance: Volin leads Lincoln Lutheran to C-1 girls golf district title; Christian's Lovegrove wins event

Rachael Volin led three Lincoln Lutheran girls golfers in the top 10 to hoist the Warriors to a C-1 district title Tuesday at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Lutheran held off Lincoln Christian by 20 strokes, but the Crusaders had the individual winner, Olivia Lovegrove, who fired a 78.
Superior finished third with a team score of 417 to also qualify as a team.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks had no problem dispatching the Rockets, cruising to a 25-14, 25-13 victory at the Columbus triangular. The win puts Southwest at 17-4 with their fifth neutral site win of the season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Centennial Conference meet: Carter Hohlen took first place for Lincoln Christian in a time of 17 minutes, 49 seconds to lead the Crusaders to a first-place finish at Pioneers Park. All six runners for Christian finished 11th or better, including four in the top seven. Dahlton Fisher took fourth in a time of 18:22. Lincoln Lutheran got a third-place finish from Logan Lebo with a time of 18:20, helping the Warriors finish as runner-up.
Sadye Daniell ran a time of 20:58 to lead Lincoln Christian to a first-place finish on the girls side. Ava Schneider was fourth, Eva Daniell seventh and MaKaylee Kassebaum ninth to put four runners in the top 10.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln Southeast 3: Reid Nelson won at No. 2 singles and Southwest claimed victories at No. 4 through No. 6 singles at Woods Tennis Center. Southeast's Nahum Barber won at No. 1 singles, as did Jackson Miller and Sam Weyeneth at No. 1 doubles.