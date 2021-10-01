Prep glance: Thunderbolts sweep cross country titles at Syracuse Invite

Lincoln Pius X took control at the Syracuse County Club on Friday in both the boys and girls cross country races at the Syracuse Invitational.

The Thunderbolts finished first in the girls race with 21 points, with Kat Tvrdy leading the way. She placed third in 20 minutes, 26.60 seconds. Helena Occansey was right behind Tvrdy in fourth (20:41) and Hannah Bedient fifth (20:47).

The Bolts also finished first in the boys race with Cole Sellhorn (17:05.1) taking second and Thomas Greisen third (17:05.8), while Tyler Diedricksen (17:24) and Max Ivanov (17:29) rounded out the top 10 for Pius X.

VOLLEYBALL

Northeast Invitational: Lincoln Pius X capped a strong day with three wins in pool play. The Thunderbolts defeated Kearney (25-17, 25-19), Lincoln North Star (25-15, 25-16) and Class B No. 3 Waverly (25-20, 25-18) to advance to Saturday's championship round.

Lincoln Northeast went 2-1, which included a win against Omaha Marian, to advance to the gold bracket. Lincoln Southeast went 1-2, with the victory over Omaha Central, to also advance to the gold bracket.

BOYS TENNIS