Prep glance: Silver Hawks, Knights finish 1-2 at Creighton Prep boys tennis quad

Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast finished first and second, respectively, at the Creighton Prep quadrangular on Saturday. The Silver Hawks led with 14 points while the Knights finished with 12.

At No. 1 doubles, Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison won all of their matchups against Lincoln Southwest, Creighton Prep and Millard North.

Lincoln Southwest's Barrett Warner also won each of his matchups in No. 2 singles, as did teammates Luke McGill at No. 3 singles and Cooper Malone and Hudson Shaffer at No. 2 doubles.

CROSS COUNTRY

John Votta Invitational: Lincoln High's Kennedy Bartee took first place at at Norris with a time of 20 minutes 40.38 seconds. She won by 15 seconds. the Links finished in 5th in the meet. Lincoln Northeast finished in 8th. Norris won the girls team title with four top-10 finishers.

Riley Boonstra helped the Norris boys to a second place finish by finishing first (16:43.08). Omaha Skutt won the team title. Lincoln High's Alex Hermsen was the highest city finisher in 16th (18:35.54). The Links finished in fourth, Northeast in 10th and Lincoln Northwest in 12th.