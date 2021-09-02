Prep glance: Northeast's crisp serving holds up in city volleyball clash; weather postpones top 10 softball matchup, other events

Lincoln Northeast's serve game was on point with 18 ace serves, led by Andrea Pryce with eight, as the Rockets defeated the Knights at Lincoln Southeast 25-13, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13.

Laney Songster added 17 kills and a .417 attack percentage for the Rockets. Doneelah Washington finished with six of the Rockets 10 blocks. Andrea Pryce added 26 set assists and Samantha Pryce finished with 26 digs.

CROSS COUNTRY

Charlie Thorell Invitational: Grant Wasserman placed second, Matthew Montes was fourth and Jimmy Nguyen was sixth in lifting Lincoln North Star to the boys team championship at Concordia in Seward. Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs won the boys meet in 15 minutes, 51 seconds, while Wasserman crossed next at 16:29.

Omaha Westside won the girls title and was followed by Elkhorn South and Omaha Marian. Elkhorn South junior Jaci Sievers won in 19:07, edging Omaha Westside's Claire White by three seconds.

DC West Invitational: Lincoln Pius X senior Kat Tvrdy led four Thunderbolts in the top eight finishers and a fifth-place finish in a time of 19:50. Helena Occansey followed in sixth (20:01), Natalie Prichard seventh (20:07) and Hannah Bedient eighth for Pius X.