Hope Riedel of the Lincoln North Star girls cross country team finished first Friday at the Lyle Moeller Invitational in Norfolk, completing the course at Skyview Park in 18 minutes, 59 seconds.

The North Star boys cross country team finished second with 52 points. Omaha Skutt was first, also with 52 points, but the SkyHawks' sixth runner finished two places ahead of the Gators' sixth runner for the tiebreaker.

Easton Zastrow finished third in 16:20 to lead three Gators in the top 10, along with Josiah Bitzker (sixth, 16:30) and Tyler Smith (ninth, 16:44).

Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk won the boys race in 15:23.