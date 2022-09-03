Prep glance: Murray leads East girls to win in cross country opener

The Lincoln East girls and Mia Murray got their season off to a winning start with a win in Papillion at the Titan Classic.

Murray, who finished first in 18:36, led a group of four Spartans that finished in the top six, including Berlyn Schutz (19:21) in second and Peyton Svehla (19:59) in third. Lincoln High's Kennedy Bartee finished in fifth at 20:12. Lincoln Southwest finished fourth.

Lincoln East's Isaac Graff took home first place on the boys side, posting 16:09. Max Myers of Lincoln Southwest finished in second at 16:38. Spartan Hudson Davy rounded out Lincoln finishers in the top five with a fourth-place finish (16:50). East finished in second, Southwest third and Lincoln High fourth in the team race behind Papillion-La Vista South.

SOFTBALL

Papillion-La Vista South Invitational: Lincoln Pius X earned a split in the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational, defeating Bellevue West 14-2 and lost to Papillion-La Vista 8-4. Jerzey Weichman pitched the three innings, allowing no earned runs, while having two hits and driving in three runs at the plate in the win. Mackenzi Harrel also hit a three-run homer. Skylar Mailander was 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in the loss.

Lincoln Southwest came out 1-1 after Reagan Vokoun struck out 13 in the 3-2 win over Bellevue East. Vokoun also drove in two runs on a single and a sac-fly. Vokoun also had two hits in the Silver Hawks' 5-2 loss against Papillion-La Vista South.

Adriana Cabello hit the walk-off single as Grand Island defeated Lincoln Southeast 8-7. Ava Neumayer hit a home run and Sydney Kjeldgaard drove in three runs. Raina Waller knocked in two runs to lead the Knights in their 7-5 loss to Omaha Westview.

BOYS TENNIS

Kearney Invitational: Lincoln East took home first place on Saturday, with a team score of 80 points.

Leading the way for the Spartans — who took first in all four pairings — was the first doubles pairing of Caden Haar and Kirby Le, and the second doubles pairing of Joseph Bucknell and Kayden Le.

Rounding out the top three was Kearney in second with 57 points and Creighton Prep in third with 52. Lincoln Southeast finished fourth with 46 points.