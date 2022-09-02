Prep glance: Lincoln Southeast take down Creighton Prep to win first Gretna Invite title

The Lincoln Southeast boys tennis team on Friday edged Creighton Prep by a half of a point to win the Gretna Invitational for the first time in school history.

The Knights were paced by Camden Hjermstad, who won No. 1 singles and the tandem of Nathum Barber and Ruyter Jamison, who claimed No. 1 doubles. Other top finishers for Southeast included a second-place finish in No. 2 singles for Gavin Clauss and a third-place finish in No. 2 doubles for Tyler Blair and Kyle Catherall.

Hjermstad had a key victory for the Knights in round 3, earning an 8-6 victory over Lincoln Pius X's Justin Kerkman. Barber and Jamison had three games go down to the wire, winning 9-7 over Lincoln Pius X in the second round and posting two 8-6 wins in round three and round four respectively.

Lincoln Pius X tied for fourth place alongside Bellevue West with 15 points. Justin Kerkman came in fourth place in No. 1 singles and Connor White finished in fourth place in No. 2 singles.

Crete Invitational: Lincoln High finished third with 33 points, falling 13 points short of winner Elkhorn North. Glenn McChristian won his third place matchup in No. 1 singles for the Links in an 8-0 victory over Beatrice's Jamison Hamm.

SOFTBALL

Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic: The Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks struggled to generate offense against No. 9 Papillion-La Vista, losing 5-1 and recording just three hits. Amanda Gibilisco pitched five innings, allowed no runs and struck out two for the Monarchs.

Five different Papillion-La Vista players recorded hits. Emma McGrath led the Monarchs in RBIs with two.

Class A No. 7 Elkhorn South took down No. 10 Lincoln Pius X 9-8.

Down 8-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Elkhorn scored one run in third, four in the fourth and four in the fifth to complete the comeback and secure the win.

Kennadi Borngrebe was the hero for the Storm, knocking in the winning run on a walk-off single. T Horsham and L Schneider each hit home runs for Elkhorn South.

Skylar Mailander hit a home run for Pius X.