Prep glance: Lincoln High comes from behind to knock off Class A No. 8 Kearney

The Lincoln High volleyball team came back from a 2-1 deficit to upset No. 8 Kearney in thrilling fashion, beating the Bearcats 17-25, 25-23, 27-29, 25-23, 15-11 on Tuesday in Kearney.

Tyrah Woods led the Links offense with 17 kills, and Kyndal Hudson and Faith Van Eck both added nine kills.

Harper Case paced Lincoln High's defense with 25 digs, while Paige Christopherson amassed 46 set assists.

Ariana Hoagland led the Links with three blocks.

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Cora Thomas and Alexis Markowski paved the way for Lincoln Pius X's three-set volleyball sweep over Lincoln North Star with 14 kills apiece at Pius X.

The Thunderbolts won 25-19, 25-10, 25-15.

Thomas and Markowski also each had two of the Bolts' eight blocks.

Mariam Miller led the defense with 18 digs, and Addison Markowski added 11 digs and 36 set assists.

