Prep glance: Lincoln High comes from behind to knock off Class A No. 8 Kearney

The Lincoln High volleyball team came back from a 2-1 deficit to upset No. 8 Kearney in thrilling fashion, beating the Bearcats 17-25, 25-23, 27-29, 25-23, 15-11 on Tuesday in Kearney.
Tyrah Woods led the Links offense with 17 kills, and Kyndal Hudson and Faith Van Eck both added nine kills.
Harper Case paced Lincoln High's defense with 25 digs, while Paige Christopherson amassed 46 set assists.
Ariana Hoagland led the Links with three blocks.
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Cora Thomas and Alexis Markowski paved the way for Lincoln Pius X's three-set volleyball sweep over Lincoln North Star with 14 kills apiece at Pius X.
The Thunderbolts won 25-19, 25-10, 25-15.
Thomas and Markowski also each had two of the Bolts' eight blocks.
Mariam Miller led the defense with 18 digs, and Addison Markowski added 11 digs and 36 set assists.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Northeast 5, Lincoln Pius X 3: Maddi Duncan threw a complete game for the Rockets, allowing one earned run and fanning five batters. The Thunderbolts scored all their runs in their final two at-bats, but the comeback effort came up short. Northeast's damage came in a three-run fourth inning, powered by Dreya Roberts' two-run single. Sara Iburg homered for Pius X.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln High 6, Lincoln Northeast 3: The Links took four of six singles matches to pull ahead of the Rockets. Amir Tarkian won 8-4 at No. 2 singles and added a No. 2 doubles victory with Tai Frederick, 8-2 over Northeast's Tristan Whitlock and Tyler Le. Whitlock won No. 5 singles and Nolan Gillett added a win for Northeast at No. 3. Gillett and Jack Haeffner took care of No. 1 doubles 8-2 for the Rockets' lone doubles victory.
