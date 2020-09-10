Prep glance: Lincoln Christian boys, girls run to victory at Fairbury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Christian boys runners held down five of the top-10 spots as the Crusaders' 21 points bested the field at the Fairbury Invitational cross country meet Thursday.

Christian's Gavin McGerr was third in 18 minutes, 4 seconds, and teammate Carter Hohlen was right behind in fourth. Dahlton Fisher was sixth, Tyler Wheeler eighth, Jonathon Xing ninth and Hudson Opp 10th for the Crusaders.

The Lincoln Christian girls also won. The team had 38 points, four ahead of Tri County. Annie Hueser led Christian with a second-place finish in 20:40, and Sadye Daniell was third.

VOLLEYBALL

Malcolm Invitational: Molli Martin had three blocks and three ace serves to lead Lincoln Lutheran past Louisville, 25-15, 25-9. Abby Wachal added eight kills. The Warriors also defeated Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18, behind four ace serves as a team. Abi Wohlgemuth added for blocks against the Knights while, Wachal totaled 15 kills. Lincoln Lutheran has two more pool play matches Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Wet fields led to another day of postponements.