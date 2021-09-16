Prep glance: City girls golf teams finish in the top five at the Norfolk invite

Lincoln East's girls golf team posted three top-10 performances Thursday at the Norfolk Invitational to help fuel a second-place finish.

Elly Honnens took fifth after shooting a 79 for Lincoln East, while Emma Moss totaled an 84 for eighth. Kaitlyn Dumler also added an 84 for the Spartans to finish 10th. Lincoln East shot an overall 334 and tied with Lincoln Southwest.

Kate Strickland led the Silver Hawks by placing fourth with a 78. Neely Adler added an 82 for seventh.

Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas finished second overall with a 75, just four strokes back of event winner Katie Ruge of Millard North. The Thunderbolts placed fourth with a 367.

Millard North won the team title with a score of 326.

Lincoln Northeast Invitational: Conleigh Hemmer of Lincoln High won the event at Mahoney Golf Course, shooting a 92. Lincoln North Star's Rayna Pytlik posted 95 for second. Kenzie Pike of Lincoln Northeast was fourth at 96. Lincoln North Star finished third with a team score of 437, while Lincoln Northeast was fourth with 474. Bellevue West won with 419 shots.

BOYS TENNIS