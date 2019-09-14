Liem Chot continued his early dominance in the boys cross country season, winning the individual title and leading Lincoln North Star to a team title at the Central Invitational Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Navigators scored 22 points as Chot finished first in 16 minutes, 17 seconds.
Daniel Pierce, third (16:51), and Asim Ali (16:54), fourth, also paced the Navigators in demanding fashion. Grant Wasserman and Ethan Zaborowksi finished seventh and eighth respectively to put five North Star runners in the top 10.
In the girls race, North Star finished fourth with 89 points.
Freshman Jaeden Webb led the Navigators with a third-place finish in 20:55, and Johana Ramos Mucito finished 10th (21:32).
Volleyball
Malcolm Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran picked up three victories Saturday at the invite and finished third with a 25-20, 25-17 win over Milford.
The Warriors also posted victories over Conestoga (25-7, 25-7), Louisville (25-21, 25-17) in the tournament, which began Thursday.
Against Milford, Marriah Buss totaled 13 kills and Abi Wohlgemuth added 11. Lexie Kriezel had 13 digs and Ashlyn DeBoer led the Warriors with 12 set assists.