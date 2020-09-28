Prep glance: Apel, Svehla pace East girls in first-place showing at UNK Invite

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln Pius X 4: The Class A No. 2 Silver Hawks totaled 15 hits, including three apiece from Ashley Smetter and Taylor Fritz. Smetter had a double and three RBIs in the offensive effort, while Taylor Korecky added four RBIs and a home run for Southwest. Alisha Huber led the Thunderbolts with two RBIs.

GIRLS GOLF

Elmwood-Murdock Invite: Lincoln Lutheran's Rachael Volin and Grace Fahleson took first and second place, respectively, to help the Warriors to a narrow runner-up finish at Grandpa's Woods Golf Course in Murdock. Volin shot a 79 to best her teammate Fahleson by four strokes.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln High 3: The Thunderbolts rolled to four victories by scores of 8-0, including three in singles play to take care of Lincoln High. Joseph Plachy and Cooper Nichols won No. 1 and No. 2 singles play matches, respectively, to start off strong for Pius X. Tai Frederick took the lone victory in singles at No. 3 for the Links with an 8-5 win over Michael Endacott.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0