Cross country
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE MEET
At Boys Town
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Norris 33, Elkhorn 46, Bennington 48, Blair 52, Plattsmouth 62, Waverly 93, Nebraska City 120.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Van Brocklin, Norris, 15:50; 2. Lueders, Blair, 16:10; 3. Graham, Plattsmouth, 16:58; 4. Smallfoot, Elkhorn, 17:00; 5. Pittman, Norris, 17:01; 6. Miller, Bennington, 17:02; 7. Kearney, Nebraska City, 17:08; 8. Tomjack, Bennington, 17:11; 9. Schroeder, Waverly, 17:15; 10. Coltvet, Elkhorn, 17:23.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn 10, Blair 46, Bennington 49, Norris 87, Plattsmouth 87, Waverly 88, Nebraska City 119.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Metschke, Elkhorn, 20:06; 2. Grasz, Elkhorn, 20:08; 3. Yardley, Elkhorn, 20:12; 4. Mead, Elkhorn, 20:23; 5. Wittland, Bennington, 20:30; 6. Jansen, Bennington, 20:30; 7. Lamski, Elkhorn, 20:47; 8. Schaulis, Nebraska City, 20:52; 9. Baedke, Blair, 21:00; 10. Roskens, Blair, 21:03.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET
BOYS TEAM SCORING: DC West 26, Arlington 30, Wahoo 46, Fort Calhoun 64, Platteview 71, Ashland-Greenwood 95, Syracuse 124.
You have free articles remaining.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Crockett, Wahoo, 17:11; 2. Kubat, Arlington, 17:18; 3. McArdie, DC West, 17:40; 4. Scott, DC West, 17:51; 5. Judds, Ashland-Greenwood, 17:53; 6. S. Kubat, Arlington, 18:06; 7. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:10; 8. Bennett, DC West, 18:13; 9. Vertuli, Platteview, 18:14; 10. Grefe, Arlington, 18:17.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: DC West 24, Platteview 27, Fort Calhoun 41, Wahoo 48, Ashland-Greenwood 89, Arlington 91.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Christenson, Wahoo, 20:06; 2. Wilt, DC West, 20:22; 3. Nash, Platteview, 20:43; 4. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 20:55; 5. Kallhoff, Platteview, 21:10; 6. Morrison, DC West, 21:21; 7. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 21:40; 8. Middleton, Platteview, 21:41; 9. Paulson, DC West, 21:42; 10. McCarville, DC West, 22:07.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE MEET
Tuesday's results
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Malcolm 10, Auburn 60, Conestoga 60, Freeman 74, Palmyra 103, Johnson Co. Central 105, Yutan 108, Weeping Water 117, Louisville 124.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Swotek, Malcolm, 17:29; 2. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:56; 3. Schweitzer, Malcolm, 18:11; 4. Boesen, Malcolm, 18:14; 5. Beach, Malcolm, 18:19; 6. Barnes, Louisville, 18:26; 7. Berry, Palmyra, 18:32; 8. Welch, Conestoga, 18:56; 9. Perry, Auburn, 18:59; 10. Buhr, Freeman, 19:01.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Auburn 30, Malcolm 31, Louisville, 46, Conestoga 72, Johnson Co. Central 76, Weeping Water 82.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Parriott, Conestoga, 20:36; 2. Thomas, Malcolm, 21:41; 3. McDonald, Johnson Co. Central, 22:10; 4. Allgood, Auburn, 22:46; 5. Kiekel, Auburn, 22:53; 6. Becker, Auburn, 22:54; 7. Beach, Malcolm, 22:59; 8. Korytowski, Louisville, 23:03; 9. Kicak, Elmwood-Murdock, 23:21; 10. Teller, Louisville, 23:29.