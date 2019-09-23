Cross country
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: DC West 20, Fort Calhoun 59, Roncalli/Brownell 64, Concordia 65, Bishop Neumann 82, Ashland-Greenwood 87, Palmyra 87.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Berry, Palmyra, 18:39; 2. McArdle, DC West, 18:49; 3. Bennett, DC West, 18:50; 4. Garvey, Concordia, 19:04; 5. Han, Concordia, 19:18; 6. Judds, Ashland-Greenwood, 19:20; 7. Baker, DC West, 19:31; 8. Scott, DC West, 19:33; 9. Moyer, Palmyra, 19:48; 10. Maca, DC West, 19:51.2; 11. Schinzel, Roncalli/Brownell, 19:51.5; 12. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 19:53; 13. Howell, Roncalli/Brownell, 20:02; 14. McKennan, Fort Calhoun, 20:07; 15. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 20:29.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: 1. Fort Calhoun 25, Ashland-Greenwood 32, Bishop Neumann 39, Palmyra 57.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Wilt, DC West, 22:00; 2. Polacek, Bishop Neumann, 23:03; 3. Rowley, Ashland-Greenwood, 24:07; 4. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 24:10; 5. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 24:21; 6. Harder, Palmyra, 24:24; 7. Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 24:26; 8. Premer, Fort Calhoun, 24:33; 9. Miller, Fort Calhoun, 24:39; 10. Fursasek, Bishoph Neumann, 24:48; 11. Mathsen, Concordia, 24:53; 12. Lukasiewicz, Fort Calhoun, 25:19; 13. Neufind, Concordia, 25:38; 14. Wilson, Ashland-Greenwood, 25:53; 15. Barta, Fort Calhoun, 26:15.