Cross country
UNK HIGH SCHOOL INVITATIONAL
BOYS CLASS A TEAM SCORING: Fremont 62, Millard Willard West 93, Grand Island 124, Papillion-La Vista South 151, Lincoln East 153, Gretna 182, Creighton Prep 201, North Platte 230, Omaha Burke 268, Papillion-La Vista 270, Elkhorn South 296, Omaha Central 299, Columbus 331, Millard North 351, Kearney 365, Omaha Westside 373, Elkhorn 509, Omaha North 555, Bellevue East 610.
BOYS CLASS A TOP FINISHERS: 1. Murphy, Millard West, 16:21; 2. McNeill, Papio South, 16:46; 3. VanBrocklin, Norris, 16:48; 4. Oliver, Norris, 16:48; 5. Caudy, North Platte, 16:50; 6. Wagner, Fremont, 16:53; 7. McLaughlin, Gretna, 16:56; 8. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:57; 9. Waters, Fremont, 17:02; 10. Madden, Elkhorn South, 17:06.
BOYS CLASS B TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 27, Lexington 67, Bennington 82, Mount Michael 99, Hastings 102, Northwest 105, Seward 114, Plattsmouth 124, Norris 170, Schuyler 172, Gering 192, Blair 221, McCook 248, Waverly 253, Ralston 272, York 279, Scottsbluff 294, Platteview 329, Beatrice 330.
BOYS CLASS B TOP FINISHERS: 1. Zavadil, Omaha Skutt, 16:59; 2. Manternach, Omaha Skutt, 17:07; 3. Welsh, Hastings, 17:12; 4. Graham, Plattsmouth, 17:23; 5. Valerio-Boster, Ralston, 17:24; 6. Pittman, Norris, 17:31.1; 7. Rhea, Lexington, 17:31.8; 8. Nottingham, Seward, 17:38.2; 9. VasquezGarcia, Lexington, 17:44; 10. Richards, Omaah Skutt, 17:45.
BOYS CLASS C TEAM SCORING: Sidney 78, Malcolm 87, Aurora 88, DC West 111, Milford 127, Minder 143, Hartington-Newcastle 169, Adams Central 169, Arlington 176, Pierce 186, Columbus Scotus 227, Mitchell 238, Broken Bow 270, Holdredge 284, O'Neill 316, Lincoln Christian 323, Conestoga 354, Fort Calhoun 354, Cozad 362, Auburn 365, Gothenburg 371, Boys Town 375, South Central 388, Elm Creek 392, Central City 393, Ogallala 416, Wayne 427, WEST Point-Beemer 462, Ashland-Greenwood 498, Kearney Catholic 499, Fairbury 547, Chase County 555, Syracuse 627, Alma-Southern Valley 643.
BOYS CLASS C TOP FINISHERS: 1. Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 17:03; 2. Sindelar, Pierce, 17:15; 3. Anderson, Gothenburg, 17:35; 4. Swotek, Malcolm, 17:46; 5. Riley, Aurora, 17:48; 6. Brauer, Sidney, 17:56; 7. Estrada, Cozad, 18:06; 8. Kubat, Arlington, 18:11; 9. Fiala, Aurora, 18:14; 10. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 18:18.
BOYS CLASS D TEAM SCORING: Axtell 37, St. Paul 85, Wilber-Clatonia 95, Shelton 98, Hershey 157, Freeman 16, Centura 177, Doniphan-Trumbull 191, Gibbon 198, Cambridge 205, Hastings SC 235, Lincoln Lutheran 239, Logan View 256, Heartland Lutheran 257, Bertrand 259, Tri County 264, North Platte SP 276, Maywood-Hayes Center 287, Yutan 301, Wood River 317, Perkins County 323, Weeping Water 332, Ravenna 334, Grand Island CC 379, Arcadia-Loup City 392, Sutherland 466, Humphrey/LHF 469, Brady 489, Bayard 511, Amherst 524, S-E-M 526, CWC 577, Bridgeport 593.
BOYS CLASS D TOP FINISHERS: 1. Trent, Axtell, 17:55; 2. Kuncl, Mullen, 18:17; 3. Bergstrom, Axtell, 18:26; 4. Hubl, Blue Hill-Red Cloud, 18:32; 5. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 18:33; 6. Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia, 18:39; 7. Arndt, Centura, 18:40; 8. Wiegert, Heartland Lutheran, 18:47; 9. Paisley, Cambridge, 18:55; 10. Schroeder, Ravenna, 18:58.
GIRLS CLASS A TEAM SCORING: Fremont 48, Lincoln East 51, Papillion-La Vista South 85, Elkhorn South 156, Kearney 169, Millard West 208, Omaha Marian 216, Millard North 218, Elkhorn 249, Omaha Central 277, Gretna 288, North Platte 347, Grand Island 351, Papillion-La Vista 359, Omaha Westside 422, Columbus 465, Omaha North 476, Bellevue East 510.
GIRLS CLASS A TOP FINISHERS: 1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 19:11; 2. Rosenthal, Papio South, 19:37; 3. Crews, Papio South, 19:42; 4. Muma, Lincoln East, 19:48; 5. Dahl, Fremont, 19:55; 6. Louthan, Millard North, 19:55; 7. Nau, Fremont, 20:21; 8. Johnson, Fremont, 20:26; 9. Anderson, Omaha Central, 20:27; 10. Hartnett, Millard West, 20:27.
GIRLS CLASS B TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 78, Omaha Duchesne 83, Bennington 84, Lexington 88, Norris 116, Hastings 120, Gering 126, Scottsbluff 135, Platteview 136, McCook 148, Seward 151, Blair 198, Northwest 209, Plattsmouth 212, Beatrice 222, Waverly 278, Schuyler 286.
GIRLS CLASS B TOP FINISHERS: 1. Espinosa, Hastings, 20:03; 2. Seiler, Gering, 21:14; 3. Susie, Norris, 21:19; 4. Nash, Platteview, 21:32.0; 5. Wentz, Omaha Duchesne, 21:32.9; 6. Skerston, Ralston, 21:37; 7. Roskens, Blair, 21:38; 8. Jansen, Bennington, 21:42; 9. Harrington, Ralston, 21:44; 10. Deanada, Schuyler, 21:46.
GIRLS CLASS C TEAM SCORING: Columbus Scotus 55, Milford 107, Kearney Catholic 114, North Bent Central 132, Auora 134, Hartington-Newcastle 147, Lincoln Christian 153, Mitchell 186, Fort Calhoun 190, Malcolm 192, Wayne 197, Auburn 198, DC West 215, Minden 219, Chase County 247, O'Neill 250, Gothenburg 255, Holdrege 289, Sidney 290, Conestoga 293, Ashland-Greenwood 298, Central City 330, Fairbury 331, Elm Creek 337, Broken Bow 414, Ogallala 444, South Central 476.
GIRLS CLASS C TOP FINISHERS: 1. Hodsden, Mitchell, 21:23; 2. Reiman, Adams Central, 21:36; 3. Thomas, Malcolm, 21:40; 4. Applegate, Cozad, 21:49; 5. Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 21:55; 6. Hurt, Minden, 21:56; 7. Zaruba, Columbus Scotus, 22:06; 8. Hurlbert, Holdrege, 22:07; 9. Carlson, Aurora, 22:16; 10. Masco, Milford, 22:19.
GIRLS CLASS D TEAM SCORING: North Platte SP 93, Ravenna 100, Thayer Central 102, Grand Island CC 114, Gibbon 127, Tri County 146, Hastings SC 147, Arcadia-Loup City 148, Bridgeport 149, Humphrey SF 167, Doniphan-Trumbull 180, Logan View 214, Blue Hill-Red Cloud 231, Cambridge 234, Bayard 237, Amherst 244, Axtell 259, Maxwell 270, Hi-Line 284, Sutherland 300, Lincoln Lutheran 311, Wood River 320, Hershey 336, Wilber-Clatonia 395, Shelton 396, South Loup 426.
GIRLS CLASS D TOP FINISHERS: 1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 20:58; 2. States, Centura, 21:12; 3. Roach, Doniphan-Trumbull, 21:23; 4. Dethlefs, Ravenna, 21:51; 5. Stienike, North Platte SP, 22:06; 6. Douglas, Ravenna, 22:41; 7. Hazen, Blue Hill-Red Cloud, 22:53; 8. Paxton, Mullen, 23:06; 9. Escritt, Thayer Central, 23:13; 10. Herbek, Grand Island CC, 23:25.