Cross country
LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln East 73, Lincoln Northeast 116, Lincoln Southeast 142, Lincoln High 143.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Chot, LNS, 16:00; 2. Boyle, LSW, 16:05; 3. Acton, LSW, 16:10; 4. Oliver, LE, 16:12; 5. Pierce, LNS, 16:37; 6. Reid, LSW, 16:41; 7. Snyder, LSW, 16:44; 8. Romary, LNE, 16:50; 9. Nolley, LSW, 16:54; 10. Wasserman, LNS, 16:58.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 22, Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln High 94, Lincoln Southeast 116, Lincoln North Star 119, Lincoln Northeast 141.
You have free articles remaining.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Schutz, LE, 18:41; 2. Ray, LNE, 19:08; 3. Muma, LE, 19:11; 4. Rinn, LSW, 19:21; 5. Searcey, LE, 19:50; 6. Apel, LE, 19:51; 7. Schmidt, LE, 20:02; 8. Dilsaver, LSW, 20:08; 9. Blehm, LSW, 20:12; 10. Bartee, LH, 20:15.
SYRACUSE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 19, Mount Michael 32, Plattsmouth 49, Aurora 72, Nebraska City 114, Beatrice 130, Wilber-Clatonia 138, Auburn 146, Falls City 153, Ashland-Greenwood 195, Fairbury 199, Syracuse 220, Norris 224, Johnson County Central 229.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Skorupa, Pius X, 16:10; 2. Graham, Plattsmouth, 16:28; 3. McElroy, Pius X, 16:32; 4. Kearney, Nebraska City, 16:38; 5. Sellhorn, Pius X, 16:43; 6. Wooten, Mount Michael, 16:51; 7. Sorensen, Mount Michael, 16:54; 8. Mallisee, Mount Michael, 16:55; 9. Wiseman, Plattsmouth, 16:57; 10. Sovereign, Pius X, 17:00.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 13, Aurora 53, Beatrice 63, Plattsmouth 75, Thayer Central 109, Auburn 110, Ashland-Greenwood 136, Nebraska City 142, Falls City 145, Fairbury 148, Johnson County Central 176.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kramer, Pius X, 18:44; 2. Pinkerton, Beatrice, 19:14; 3. Martin, Pius X, 19:27; 4. Herrera, Pius X, 19:55; 5. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 19:59; 6. Korus, Pius X, 20:02; 7. Tvrdy, Pius X, 20:11; 8. Carlson, Aurora, 20:13; 9. Nelson, Plattsmouth, 20:21; 10. Hanus, Pius X, 20:23.