Cross country
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: 1. Norris 32, Mount Michael 43, Plattsmouth 56, York 67, Elkhorn 82, Waverly 91, Ralston 112, Omaha Bryan 129, Beatrice 165, Crete 166, Palmyra 212, Syracuse 244.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. VanBrocklin, Norris, 17:02; 2. Graham, Plattsmouth, 17:17; 3. Pittman, Norris, 17:27; 4. Erdkamp, York, 17:40; 5. Coltvet, Elkhorn, 17:46; 6. Valerio-Boster, Ralston, 17:50; 7. Sorensen, Mount Michael, 18:04; 8. Barajas, Omaha Bryan, 18:14; 9. Schroeder, Waverly, 19:19; 10. Hornung-Scherr, Norris, 18:20; 11. Wooten, Mount Michael, 18:22; 12. Schroll, Mount Michael, 18:24; 13. Mallisee, Mount Michael, 18:31.6; 14. Wiseman, Plattsmouth, 18:31.7; 15. Grigsby, Elkhorn, 18:33.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn 10, Norris 54, Ralston 60, Waverly 66, Beatrice 68, Plattsmouth 80, Crete 117, Palmyra 150.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Yardley, Elkhorn, 20:36; 2. Grasz, Elkhorn, 21:16; 3. Lamski, Elkhorn, 21:28; 4. Metschke, Elkhorn, 21:31; 5. Skerston, Ralston, 21:35; 6. Harrington, Ralston, 21:47; 7. Mead, Elkhorn, 22:05; 8. Susie, Norris, 22:14; 9. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 22:30; 10. Pinkerton, Beatrice, 22:37; 11. Nelson, Plattsmouth, 22:39; 12. Gourlay, Norris, 22:54; 13. Lange, Waverly, 22:58; 14. Eichenberger, Beatrice, 23:11; 15. Stewart, Omaha Bryan, 23:22.
BENNINGTON LAKESIDE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Bennington 14, DC West 35, Nebraska City 86, Boystown 87, Conestoga 92, Auburn 95, Cornerstone 95, Raymond Central 136, Louisville 168, North Bend Central 174.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kearney, Nebraska City, 17:48; 2. Miller, Bennington, 18:04; 3. Willoughby, Bennington, 18:16; 4. Tomjack, Bennington, 18:21; 5. Olbrich, Bennington, 18:30; 6. Bennett, DC West, 18:35; 7. McArdle, DC West, 18:44; 8. Shanks, Bennington, 18:48; 9. Scott, DC West, 18:52; 10. Haeder, Cornerstone, 19:05; 11. Bennington, 19:07; 12. Svoboda, Raymond Central, 19:11; 13. Baker, DC West, 19:18; 14. Rico, Nebraska City, 19:20; 15. Smith, Boys Town, 19:22.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Bennington 21, North Bend Central 51, DC West 54, Auburn 80, Louisville 81, Cornerstone 93, Conestoga 103, Boys Town 115, Nebraska City 139.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Parriott, Conestoga, 21:06; 2. Jansen, Bennington, 21:24; 3. Wilt, DC West, 21:28; 4. Wittland, Bennington, 22:04; 5. Calderon, Bennington, 22:34; 6. Williams, North Bend Central, 22:42; 7. Korytowski, Louisville, 23:03; 8. Polland, Boys Town, 23:20; 9. Paulson, DC West, 23:24; 10. Tetschner, Bennington, 23:39; 11. Kok, Cornerstone, 24:00; 12. Allgood, Auburn, 24:03.51; 13. Bourek, North Bend Central, 24:03.53; 14. Teller, Louisville, 24:24; 15. Post, North Bend Central, 24:40.
FILLMORE CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Hidden Hills Country Club
From Thursday
(No team scoring)
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Anderson, Gothenburg, 17:25; 2. Swotek, Malcolm, 17:51; 3. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 18:00; 4. Beach, Malcolm, 18:03; 5. Nichols, Fillmore Central, 18:04.1; 6. Neville, McCool Junction, 18:04.6; 7. Reitz, Milford, 18:15; 8. Jarosik, South Central, 18:20; 9. Hoover, WIlber-Clatonia, 18:28; 10. Schweitzer, Malcolm, 18:31; 11. Boesen, Malcolm, 18:32; 12. Bykerk, Hastings St. Cecilia, 18:33.15; 13. Reitz, Milfrod, 18:33.18; 14. Baack, Milford, 18:34; 15. Xing, Lincoln Christian, 18:37.95.
OTHER NOTEABLES: 17. McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 18:41; 25. Wheeler, Lincoln Christian, 19:18; 29. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 38. Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 20:22; 40. Opp, Lincoln Christian, 44. Franzer, Lincoln Lutheran, 20:37; 45. Idigima, Lincoln Christian, 20:38.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 20:31; 2. M. Gerken, McCool Junction, 21:11; 3. McDonald, Johnson County Central, 21:24; 4. Koch, Tri County, 21:40; 5. Thomas, Malcolm, 21:46; 6. Meers, Lincoln Christian, 21:45; 7. P. Gerken, McCool Junction, 21:57; 8. Masco, Milford, 22:01; 9. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 22:05; 10. McGuire, Milford, 22:09; 11. Blatny, Fairbury, 22:27; 12. Crawford, Tri County, 22:35; 13. Plock, McCool Junction, 22:51; 14. Mullet, Milford, 22:53; 15. Ackerman, Gothenburg, 23:00.
OTHER NOTEABLES: 19. Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 23:16; 20. Hueser, Lincoln Christian, 23:29; 21. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 23:36; 23. Darrough, College View, 24:08.