Cross country
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE MEET
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 33, Columbus Scotus 35, Boys Town 38, Lincoln Christian 60, Lincoln Lutheran 103, Omaha Concordia 104, Bishop Neumann 121, Kearney Catholic 125, Hastings SC 134, Archbishop Bergan 146.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Davis, Aquinas, 17:39; 2. Juarez, Scotus, 18:04; 3. Reed, Boys Town, 18:17.08; 4. McGerr, Christian, 18:17.88; 5. Gasper, Scotus, 18:21; 6. Sisco, Aquinas, 18:24.44; 7. Smith, Boys Town, 18:24.64; 8. Garvey, Concordia, 18:34; 9. Eller, Aquinas, 18:48; 10. Schultz, Scotus, 18:49.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Columbus Scotus 24, Kearney Catholic 39, Lincoln Christian 45, Bishop Neumann 68, Hastings SC 71, Lincoln Lutheran 95.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 20:13; 2. Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 21:10; 3. Fehringer, Scotus, 21:27; 4. Zaruba, Scotus, 21:53; 5. Polacek, Bishop Neumann, 22:00; 6. Meers, Christian, 22:17; 7. Daniell, Christian, 22:30; 8. Gellatly, GICC, 22:31; 9. Adamy, Scotus, 22:33; 10. Klug, Scotus, 22:47.