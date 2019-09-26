Cross country
NORTH STAR INVITATIONAL
Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln North Star 25, Lincoln Pius X 71, Elkhorn 115, Blair 116, Lincoln Southwest 121, Omaha Central 130, Lincoln Southeast 142, Grand Island 215, Lincoln East 257.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Chot, LNS, 16:02; 2. Lueders, Blair, 16:25; 3. Pierce, LNS, 16:52; 4. Skorupa, LPX, 16:58; 5. Seger-Pera, Central, 17:02; 6. Ali, LNS, 17:12; 7. Zaborowski, LNS, 17:13; 8. Wasserman, LNS, 17:14; 9. McElroy, LPX, 17:15; 10. Muse, Central, 17:30; 11. Rivera, LSW, 17:32; 12. Coltvet, Elkhorn, 17:33; 13. Lauterbach, LSE, 17:34; 14. Sellhorn, LPX, 17:40; 15. Nguyen, LNS, 17:44.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 45, Elkhorn 63, Omaha Central 84, Lincoln Southeast 105, Lincoln North Star 117, Blair 128, Lincoln Southwest 150, Lincoln East 243.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kramer, LPX, 19:42; 2. Anderson, Central, 20:17; 3. Abakar, Central, 20:23; 4. Heller, LSE, 20:26; 5. Metschke, Elkhorn, 20:30; 6. Herrera, LPX, 20:35; 7. King, LSE, 20:37; 8. Grasz, Elkhorn, 20:45; 9. Webb, LNS, 20:57; 10. Korus, LPX, 21:00; 11. Olsen, LSE, 21:07; 12. Martin, LPX, 21:08; 13. Mead, Elkhorn, 21:08; 14. Hartman, Elkhorn, 21:09; 15. Baedke, Blair, 21:10.