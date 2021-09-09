Prep cross country results, 9/9

Cross country
LINCOLN PIUS X INVITATIONAL
At Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Gretna 16, Lincoln Pius X 63, Elkhorn North 75, Lincoln Lutheran 109, Norris 119, Waverly 158.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Erdkamp, Gretna, 16:52.37; 2. Liewer, Gretna, 17:00.15; 3. Rahmanzai, Gretna, 17:30.86; 4. Edmonds, Gretna, 17:42.17; 5. Dustin, Pius X, 17:45.64; 6. Reeson, Gretna, 17:53.65; 7. Grigsby, Elkhorn North, 17:59.43; 8. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:02.58; 9. Sinnott, Elkhorn North, 18:04.97; 10. Menning, Gretna, 18:15.79.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 11. Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 18:16.27; 12. Diedricksen, Lincoln Pius X, 18:17.09; 16. Steuter, Lincoln Pius X, 18:36.65; 17. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:44.50; 19. Minchow, Lincoln Pius X, 18:46.40; 20. Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 18:50.77; 22. Woosley, Lincoln Pius X, 19:05.65; 27. Trutna, Lincoln Lutheran, 19:36.37; 28. Stowell, Lincoln Lutheran, 19:38.05; 29. Glines, Lincoln Lutheran, 19:41.02.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 33, Gretna 51, Elkhorn North 63, Lincoln Pius X 79, Waverly 132.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Thomas, Norris, 20:19.40; 2. Zavala, Norris, 20:25.28; 3. Prince, Elkhorn, 20:44.63; 4. Bricker, Gretna, 20:46.82; 5. Ford, Elkhorn North, 20:52.79; 6. Havlat, Norris, 20:57.30; 7. Walker, Gretna, 21:02.35; 8. Tvrdy, Lincoln Pius X, 21:25.30; 9. Occansey, Lincoln Pius X, 21:42.80; 10. Wallman, Norris, 21:45.73.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 11. Bedient, Lincoln Pius X, 21:51.63; 25. Timmerman, Lincoln Pius X, 23:42.36.
WAHOO INVITATIONAL
At Lake Wanahoo
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Mount Michael 31, Blair 33, Plattsmouth 47, Wahoo 84, Omaha Roncalli 114, Columbus Scotus 120, Schuyler 127, Platteview 131, Bishop Neumann 160, Raymond Central 182, Boys Town 188, Ashland-Greenwood 216, Ralston 229, Columbus Lakeview 238.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Raszler, Platteview, 17:00.62; 2. Fricke, Blair, 17:12.31; 3. Lampe, Omaha Roncalli, 17:26.60; 4. McCoy, Mount Michael, 17:28.73; 5. Moss, Plattsmouth, 17:29.40; 6. Storch, Mount Michael, 17:36.59; 7. Dix, Plattsmouth, 17:44.18; 8. Schroll, Mount Michael, 17:47.85; 9. Wayman, Blair, 17:47.86; 10. Slminski, Blair, 18:01.99.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Blair 22, Platteview 37, Plattsmouth 41, Schuyler 73, Omaha Scotus 97, Wahoo 101, Ralston 105, Boys Town 128, Ashland-Greenwood 146.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Schrick, Blair, 20:35.68; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 20:57.70; 3. Clarke, Platteview, 21:06.96; 4. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 21:28.81; 5. Stewart, Platteview, 21:40.53; 6. H. Amandus, Blair, 21:58.35; 7. K. Amandus, Blair, 21:58.38; 8. Czapla, Blair, 22:00.45; 9. Deanda, Schuyler, 22:05.69; 10. Dix, Plattsmouth, 22:08.78.
ARLINGTON INVITATIONAL
At Camp Fontanelle
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fort Calhoun 26, Arlington 31, DC West 39, Logan View 77, Concordia 92, West Point Beemer 112, David City 128, Conestoga 133.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Gaston, DC West, 17:16.68; 2. E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:24.13; 3. May, Arlington, 17:25.66; 4. L. Olberdingm Fort Calhoun, 17:46.72; 6. Francis, Logan View, 17:46.82; 7. Pena, West Point Beemer, 18:04.37; 8. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 18:20.97; 9. Franzluebbers, Arlington, 18:37.88; 10. McArdle, DC West, 18:50.40.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: DC West 21, Arlington 32, Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View 59, Concordia 75, West Point Beemer 95.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Green, Arlington, 19:23.55; 2. Malousek, DC West, 20:49.77; 3. Parriott, Conestoga, 21:09.10; 4. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 21:18.45; 5. O'Daniel, Arlington, 21:23.96; 6. Malousek, DC West, 21:35.02; 7. Paulson, DC West, 21:47.28; 8. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 21:55.56; 9. Grimm, DC West, 21:58.00; 10. Carlson, College View, 22:00.00