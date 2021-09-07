Prep cross country results, 9/7

Cross country
AUBURN INVITATIONAL
At Auburn Country Club
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Cornerstone Christian 16, Auburn 32, E-M/Weeping Water 42, Falls City 57.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Sherman, Cornerstone, 17:33.48; 2. Hughes, Cornerstone, 17:52.66; 3. Tarr, Cornerstone, 18:20.82; 4. Perry, Auburn, 18:40.34; 5. Patton, E-M/WW, 18:51.12; 6. Aue, Auburn, 19:26.63; 7. Cover, E-M/WW, 19:27.23; 8. Lovett, Cornerstone, 19:35.67; 9. Ketcherside, Auburn, 19:49.41; 10. Ehrenberg, Cornerstone, 19:52.34.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Falls City 17, Auburn 19, E-M/Weeping Water 52.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kok, Cornerstone, 21:50.45; 2. Thomas, Falls City, 22:04.82; 3. Binder, Auburn, 22:43.60; 4. L. Becker, Auburn, 23:26.37; 5. Armbruster, Falls City, 23:57.07; 6. N. Crawford, Falls City, 24:15.32; 7. K. Becker, Auburn, 24:27.62; 8. M. Crawford, Falls City, 25:07.66; 9. Mott, Auburn, 25:50.02; 10. Keeling, Auburn, 26:02.90.