Prep cross country results, 9/5

Cross country
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Wilber-Clatonia 26, Waverly 30, Ralston 50, Falls City 58, Beatrice 75, Syracuse 95.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Lokken, Wilber, 17:36; 2. Bottom, Falls City, 17:38; 3. Schroeder, Waverly, 18:07; 4. Hoover, Wilber, 18:12; 5. Kavan, Waverly, 18:46; 6. Hawley, Falls City, 18:52; 7. Herndon, Wilber, 18:53; 8. Kelsey, Ralston, 18:58; 9. Hinks, Ralston, 19:09; 10. Ballinger, Waverly, 19:10.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Tri County 23, Beatrice 27, Waverly 47, Ralston 57, Falls City 75.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 21:41; 2. Holtmeier, Tri County, 21:55; 3. Frerichs, Beatrice, 22:02; 4. Skerston, Ralston, 22:46; 5. Perrett, Beatrice, 22:53; 6. Koch, Tri County, 23:07; 7. Benker, Waverly, 23:11; 8. Baker, Tri County, 23:20; 9. Oates, Beatrice, 23:22; 10. Willits, Ralston, 23:29.
