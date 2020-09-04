Prep cross country results, 9/4

Cross country
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Malcolm 21, Louisville 41, Platteview 49, Palmyra 64, Conestoga 109, Freeman 115, Bishop Neumann 130, Yutan 132, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 145, Johnson County Central 166, East Atchison, Kan. 184.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Raszler, Platteview, 18:03; 2. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 18:13; 3. Barnes, Louisville, 18:46; 4. Boesen, Malcolm, 18:49; 5. Ball, Louisville, 18:50; 6. Moyer, Palmyra, 18:50; 7. Schweitzer, Malcolm, 18:58; 8. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 19:13; 9. Tolliver, Platteview, 19:13; 10. Barry, Palmyra, 19:19.
OTHER NOTABLES: 63. Noah Woodruff, College View, 26:15.60.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Platteview 22, Palmyra 35, Malcolm 59, Bishop Neumann 61, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 77, Freeman 79, Conestoga 83.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Frey, Palmyra, 21:02; 2. McDonald, Johnson CC, 21:40; 3. Clarke, Platteview, 22:02; 4. Lawrence, Platteview, 22:10; 5. Korytowski, Louisville, 22:25; 6. Parriot, Conestoga, 22:42; 7. Palm, Palmyra, 22:53; 8. Peacock, Louisville, 23:24; 9. Lytle, Pawnee City, 23:36; 10. Darrough, College View, 23:45.
OTHER NOTABLES: 14. Carlson, College View, 24:12.
