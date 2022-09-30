Prep cross country results, 9/30

Cross country
LPS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 36, Lincoln Southwest 39, Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln North Star 95, Lincoln High 116.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 16:03; 2. Graff, Lincoln East, 16:27; 3. Davy, Lincoln East, 16:37; 4. Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 17:09; 5. Bitker, Lincoln North Star, 17:12; 6. Arduser, Lincoln East, 17:16; 7. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 17:22; 8. Boyle, Lincoln Southwest, 17:30.82; 9. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 17:30.92; 10. Schnase, Lincoln Southwest, 17:32.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 18, Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln North Star 103, Lincoln Southeast 105, Lincoln High 106, Lincoln Northeast 150.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Murray, Lincoln East, 18:11; 2. Schutz, Lincoln East 19:20; 3. Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:44; 4. Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:59; 5. Wissing, Lincoln East, 20:00; 6. Kiratu, Lincoln East, 20:08; 7. Kafka, Lincoln Southwest, 20:30; 8. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 20:32; 9. Herzberg, Lincoln East, 20:43; 10. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 20:44.
RICH ZIEGLER INVITATIONAL
At Syracuse
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 24, Mount Michael 33, Plattsmouth 50, Aurora 104, Syracuse 121, Auburn 122, Beatrice 126, Falls City 155, Nebraska City 162, Conestoga 162.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Dix, Plattsmouth, 16:06.85; 2. Majerus, Lincoln Pius X, 16:11.28; 3. Houghton, Nebraska City, 16:18.73; 4. McCoy, Mount Michael, 16:27.37; 5. Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 16:31.17; 6. Rodgers, Mount Michael, 16:32.79; 7. Storch, Mount Michael, 16:36.52; 8. Krier, Lincoln Pius X, 16:37.94; 9. Winters, Lincoln Pius X, 16:40.59; 10. Moss, Plattsmouth, 16:42.82.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 25, Auburn 34, Plattsmouth 50, Aurora 60, Beatrice 68, Nebraska City 88.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Stewart, Lincoln Pius X, 19:10.11; 2. Crotty, Auburn, 19:26.28; 3. Bedient, Lincoln Pius X, 19:49.27; 4. Ericksen, Aurora, 19:49.60; 5. Eggleston, Aurora, 20:00.71; 6. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 20:19.51; 7. Billings, Auburn, 20:33.19; 8. Garcia, Plattsmouth, 20:42.78; 9. Dickinson, Lincoln Pius X, 20:47.71; 10. Perrett, Beatrice, 21:00.64.