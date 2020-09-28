Prep cross country results, 9/28

Cross country
UNK HIGH SCHOOL INVITATIONAL
CLASS A BOYS TEAM SCORING: Creighton Prep 37, Gretna 62, Lincoln East 74, Grand Island 95, North Platte 100, Kearney 154.
CLASS A BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Caudy, North Platte, 16:01; 2. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:09; 3. Schembari, Creighton Prep, 16:35; 4. Long, Grand Island, 16:55; 5. Burns, Creighton Prep, 16:59; 6. Erdkamp, Gretna, 17:03; 7. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 17:08; 8. Davis, Creighton Prep, 17:10; 9. Suing, Gretna, 17:15; 10. Slagle, Creighton Prep, 17:21; OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 12. Allen, Lincoln East, 17:27; 15. Meyer, Lincoln East, 17:31.
CLASS B BOYS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 18, Plattsmouth 69, Bennington 73, Norris 78, Gering 105, Lexington 107, Mount Michael 115, Hastings 158, Blair 173, Elkhorn North 179, Waverly 188, Elkhorn 197, Northwest 209, York 245, Seward 267, McCook 326, Beatrice 366.
CLASS B BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Zavadil, Omaha Skutt, 16:45; 2. Richards, Omaha Skutt, 17:02; 3. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 17:08; 4. Pittman, Norris, 17:10; 5. Welsh, Hastings, 17:12; 6. Seiler, Gering, 17:16; 7. Miller, Bennington, 17:17; 8. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 17:29; 9. Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:29; 10. Sorensen, Mount Michael, 17:29.
CLASS C BOYS TEAM SCORING: Columbus Scotus 103, Milford 112, Sidney 117, Aurora 133, Lincoln Christian 144, Fort Calhoun 157, Broke Bow 164, Pierce 166, Gothenburg 178, DC West 206, Minden 214, Malcolm 218, St. Paul 256, Mitchell 257, Arlington 287, O'Neill 288, Adams Central 307, Lincoln Lutheran 338, Hartington-Newcastle 358, Platteview 368;
Boys Town 377, Hershey 379, Holdrege 403, Grand Island CC 432, Ogallala 434, Wayne 440, Auburn 473, Gibbon 487, South Central 520, Fairbury 522, Kearney Catholic 527, Conestoga 583, Elm Creek 611, Central City 638, Alma-Southern Valley 649, Cozad 651, Chase County 668, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 687.
CLASS C BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 15:48; 2. Sindelar, Pierce, 16:21; 3. Rupp, Fort Calhoun 17:06; 4. William Anderson, Gothenburg, 17:20; 5. Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:24; 6. Riley, Aurora, 17:25; 7. Martin, Mitchell, 17:27; 8. Cloud, Grand Island CC, 17:29; 9. Thompson, O'Neill, 17:31; 10. Knutson, Mitchell, 17:35; OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 25. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 18:00; 28. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:11; 33. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 18:19.
CLASS D BOYS TEAM SCORING: Axtell 40, Southwest 61, Shelton 63, North Platte St. Pat's 64, Mullen 68, McCool Junction 69, Sandhills Valley 93, Bertrand 98, Ravenna 106, Yutan 119, Freeman 136, Arcardia-Loup City 140, Doniphan-Trumbull 142, Arapahoe 147, North Central 158, Humphrey SF 178, Cambridge 181, Tri County 189, Ponca 200;
Centura 221, Sutherland 232, Kenesaw 234, Wood River 250, Perkins County 254, Bridgeport 267, Heartland Lutheran 279, Dundy Co.-Stratton 296, South Loup 301, Oakland-Craig 302, South Platte 310, Hastings SC 310, Blue Hill 310, Amherst 327, Brady 330, Hitchcock County 332, CWC 348.
CLASS D BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kuncl, Mullen, 17:45; 2. O'Dea, Southwest, 17:46; 3. Neville, McCool Junction, 17:54; 4. Lander, Homer, 17:57; 5. Miles, North Platte SP, 18:03; 6. Larson, Tri County, 18:05; 7. Bergstrom, Axtell, 18:12; 8. Schroeder, Ravenna, 18:17; 9. Goshert, Arapahoe, 18:25; 10. Berger, Riverside, 18:26.
CLASS A GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 29, Kearney 53, North Platte 69, Gretna 87, Grand Island 129.
CLASS A GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Godwin, Kearney, 19:19; 2. Apel, Lincoln East, 19:44; 3. Svehla, Lincoln East, 20:11; 4. Blaesi, North Platte, 20:14; 5. Hanger, Lincoln East, 20:37; 6. Bonsall, Kearney, 20:39; 7. Anderson, Lincoln East, 20:54; 8. Rivas, North Platte, 21:04; 9. Kohtz, Kearney, 21:07; 10. Ehlert, Gretna, 21:07; OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 12. Schutz, Lincoln East, 21:17; 13. Wissing, Lincoln East, 21:17; 16. Rasmussen, Lincoln East, 21:27; 17. Shaw, Lincoln East, 21:29.
CLASS B GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Duchesne 60, Elkhorn 60, Omaha Skutt 74, Seward 86, Blair 108, McCook 111, Elkhorn North 121, Bennington 124, Norris 132, Northwest 181, Gering 201, Hastings 203, York 220, Lexington 242, Plattsmouth 281, Beatrice 287, Waverly 302.
CLASS B GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Bunda, Omaha Skutt, 19:33; 2. Seiler, Gering, 19:41; 3. Rodewald, McCook, 19:44; 4. Stuckey, York, 19:59; 5. Prince, Elkhorn North, 20:14; 6. Beisel, Seward, 20:29; 7. Masco, Seward, 20:45; 8. Wentz, Omaha Duchesne, 20:47; 9. Yardley, Elkhorn, 20:51; 10. Mead, Elkhorn North, 20:56.
CLASS C GIRLS TEAM SCORING: DC West 92, Lincoln Christian 103, Pierce 128, Milford 131, Sidney 139, Aurora 160, Minden 160, Ogallala 166, Columbus Scotus 177, Ashland-Greenwood 181, Fort Calhoun 186, Grand Island CC 220, North Bend Central 249, Wayne 258, Auburn 273, O'Neill 277, Cozad 285, Holdrege 286, Elm Creek 296, Broken Bow 307;
Adams Central 333, Gibbon 341, Chase County 346, Conestoga 397, Fairbury 408, Central City 408, Hartington-Newcastle 415, St. Paul 469, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 482, Boys Town 540, Kearney Catholic 543, Alma-Southern Valley 594.
CLASS C GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Sindelar, Pierce, 20:03; 2. Henning, Ogallala, 20:11; 3. Tanquary, Sidney, 20:20; 4. Peters, Sidney, 20:27; 5. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:32; 6. Lawrence, Platteview, 20:38; 7. Malousek, DC West, 20:45; 8. Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 20:45; 9. McGuire, Milford, 20:47; 10. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:50; OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 18. Hueser, Lincoln Christian, 21:14; 40. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 22:27.
CLASS D GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Ravenna 24, McCool Junction 25, North Central 42, Nebraska Christian 48, Tri County 62, North Platte St. Pat's 87, Crawford 89, Bridgeport 91, Thayer Central 97, Oakland-Craig 98, Hastings SC 102, Blue Hill 115, Hi-Line 128, South Loup 33, Axtell 145, Arcadeia-Loup City 149, Freeman 152, Cambridge 162, Bertrand 166;
Sutherland 173, Doniphan-Trumbull 186, Banner County 193, Hitchcock County 208, Shelton 234, Amherst 250, Ansley-Litchfield 286.
CLASS D GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 20:08; 2. Swanson, Neb. Christian, 20:11; 3. Coble, Mullen, 20:16; 4. Dethlefs, Ravenna, 20:44; 5. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:20; 6. Douglas, Ravenna, 21:24; 7. Gerken, McCool Junction, 21:28; 8. Plock, McCool Junction, 21:29; 9. French, Mullen, 21:30; 10. Frick, North Central, 21:30.
